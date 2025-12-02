Is Merab Dvalishvili Muslim? Religion, Ethnicity, and Background of UFC Bantamweight Champion

Merab Dvalishvili‘s rise to the top of the MMA world has been nothing short of a miracle. From working as a construction worker, which is pretty well documented, to his journey to becoming a UFC champion, there’s no doubt that ‘The Machine’ is living the best life he has ever had. He became the first Georgian-born champion in promotional history and has since climbed to #3 in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings, all while riding a 14-fight UFC win streak.

Yet with fame comes curiosity, and fans haven’t stopped asking the same question: Who is Merab Dvalishvili beyond the cage? Where does his unshakable discipline come from? And is the champion actually Muslim, as many assume, or is the truth far more rooted in Georgian tradition? After all, ‘The Machine’ is often seen donning the American and Georgian colors during his appearances in the Octagon. So, let’s find out where Dvalishvili’s roots lie.

Where is Merab Dvalishvili from? Ethnicity & background

Merab Dvalishvili was born on January 10, 1991, in the village of Vani, near Tbilisi, Georgia. His parents, Amiran and Darejan Dvalishvili, raised him in a culture steeped in history and discipline. Little is publicly known about them, but their influence is felt in their son’s work ethic and humility.

The bantamweight champion started training in the traditional Georgian martial arts of qartuli chidaoba and khridoli before taking to combat sambo and judo. In terms of training, ‘The Machine’ has an extensive background across various combat sports.

While the 34-year-old bantamweight champion was born a Soviet citizen, he became a Georgian citizen after the USSR disintegrated in 1991. Later in life, Merab Dvalishvili moved to the United States at the age of 21 to pursue a career in mixed martial arts, and so far, he has lived in the States for well over a decade.

In 2024, after over a decade of living in America, Dvalishvili became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Yet, he never abandoned his roots. Every time he steps into the Octagon, he carries two flags, one Georgian, one American. One for where he’s from, the other for where he became who he is. Now, let’s shift our focus over to his faith and more details about his background.

Merab Dvalishvili’s religion and regional background

Merab Dvalishvili, contrary to many persistent rumors, is not a Muslim. The bantamweight champion is a devout Eastern Orthodox Christian and has affiliations with the Georgian Orthodox Church, which claims apostolic origins and traces itself back to Saint Andrew, one of Jesus Christ’s twelve original disciples.

‘The Machine’ seems to be a practicing Christian, having posted pictures of himself visiting, lighting candles, and talking with the congregation in a Georgian church. Merab Dvalishvili has mentioned previously that God is the only thing that he fears, while adding referee Mark Goddard to that list in a light-hearted manner. “I’m only scared of God, and every time I see [Goddard]… I panic,” the 34-year-old stated during an old MMA Hour episode.

But, before fame, before the nickname “The Machine,” there was just a young man in New York, barely speaking English, working construction by day and training by night. In an interview with CNN Sport, the bantamweight champion recalled, “When I came to the US, I got humbled, I wasn’t even able to find (an) MMA gym. I wanted to fight in MMA, and I couldn’t find MMA fights.”

He started small, training in boxing and kickboxing while searching for his break. In 2013, he finally found a home at the Serra-Longo team — a gym known for turning underdogs into champions. But his start wasn’t promising. He lost his first professional fight. Won the next. Lost again. And for a moment, he considered quitting.

According to Dvalishvili, “I thought if (Serra-Longo) give me fights in a small organization, and I lose, how am I going to even make (it to the) UFC?” It was a moment of reckoning as the dream felt distant, and he further confessed, “I was thinking of taking a break from fighting, just live like normal people live. Work construction, come home, watch TV, (on) weekends go to restaurants, go to clubs, hang out with girls, find my future wife, get married, and maybe raise the kids after.”

But ordinary was never meant for him. Instead of walking away, he doubled down. He trained harder. He sharpened his wrestling, honed his striking, and built the relentless style that would one day earn him the nickname ‘The Machine.’ Now, as he prepares for his fourth title defense this year against Peter Yan at UFC 323, another record-setting attempt, Merab Dvalishvili stands as a man who has carried himself to the highest levels of the sport with a relentless drive to never back down!