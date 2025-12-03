Petr Yan’s resume as a former bantamweight champion with 19 professional victories, and his wins over legends like Urijah Faber and Jose Aldo, does most of the talking for him. Yet as he heads toward his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323, fans aren’t just discussing his path back to the belt. They’re also asking how much ‘No Mercy’ has earned over a decade of elite competition.

Yan’s rise has been steady, disciplined, and built on consistency rather than spectacle. From his ACB title run to capturing UFC gold against Aldo, every milestone has added another layer to his financial success. But how much is the former champion actually worth today? And which fights shaped his biggest paydays?

What is Petr Yan’s estimated net worth as of 2025?

As of 2025, Yan’s net worth sits at an estimated $1.5–$2 million, depending on the source. In March 2024, he was widely reported to hold a net worth of around $1.5 million, largely accumulated through a decade of professional fighting, endorsements, and sponsorships.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 10: Petr Yan steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Vegas 71 – Yan vs Dvalishvili on March 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg230310185100_UFCVegas71_weighin

Petr Yan has been competing since 2014, and nearly all his career income stems from what he’s earned inside the cage. Over time, he added additional revenue streams with brand deals, sponsorships, and partnerships to supplement his fight purses. But the real story of the Russian fighter’s financial growth becomes clear when you look at his biggest UFC paydays, and some of them may surprise you.

Major UFC payouts: Biggest fight purses and performance bonuses

Yan’s earnings jumped significantly once he entered championship territory. According to MMASalaries.com, which publishes estimated payouts based on publicly available information, his fight purses and bonuses reflect a career built on high-stakes competition. These estimates may not represent actual official figures, but they offer a reliable snapshot of Yan’s financial progress. Here’s a breakdown of some of his largest paydays:

UFC 299 vs. Song Yadong (2024)

Yan earned an estimated $411,000, including a $200,000 base salary, $200,000 win bonus, and $11,000 in sponsorship income.

UFC 280 vs. Sean O’Malley (2022)

Despite the split-decision loss, Yan banked $311,000, which included a $250,000 base purse and a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus and sponsorship income.

UFC 273 vs. Aljamain Sterling (2022)

This title rematch saw one of his biggest career totals—an estimated $1,152,000, supported heavily by pay-per-view revenue, with 600,000 buys and a matching $600,000 PPV payout.

UFC 267 vs. Cory Sandhagen (2021)

Yan earned an estimated $482,000, including a $200,000 bonus and the same amount as base salary, and a $50,000 Fight of the Night award.

UFC 245 vs. Urijah Faber (2019)

His head-kick knockout brought him $187,000, boosted by a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Outside the cage, though, Petr Yan has also built financial stability through strategic partnerships and endorsements.

Yan’s Brand endorsements and sponsorship deals

Over the years, Petr Yan has partnered with brands such as Reebok (during their UFC outfitting era), Hayabusa, Gorilla Energy, and Parimatch. These deals strengthened Yan’s income even when he wasn’t competing, giving him a consistent revenue stream between fights.

As for his personal life, ‘No Mercy’ currently resides in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, although little is publicly known about his property or real estate investments. He reportedly owns a Mercedes gifted by a sponsor. Now, with his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili approaching, one thing is certain: another championship run would only add to his legacy and net worth!