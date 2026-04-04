Who’s Renato Moicano’s Wife, Priscila Van Der Broocke? Record, Age, Kids, MMA, and Modelling Career

Fight week usually brings focus to opponents, tactics, and rankings. But with Renato Moicano headlining UFC Vegas 115 on April 4, there’s another layer worth paying attention to, his support system. Ranked #10 at lightweight with a 20-7-1 record, the Brazilian has stayed relevant in one of the UFC’s toughest divisions. And behind that consistency sits a relationship that has quietly evolved alongside his career.

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From reconnecting through social media to building a family, Moicano’s life outside the cage tells a different story, one that shows stability, growth, and a loving relationship. So who exactly is Priscila Van Der Broocke, and what role has she played in his life? Let’s dive in.

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All we know about Renato Moicano’s wife, Priscila Van Der Broocke

Renato Moicano has been a married man for a while, as he’s married to Priscila Van Der Broocke. The pair is of the same age, 36 years old. However, there are no details on the exact date of their official wedding. Much like some of the other fights in the UFC roster, Moicano also prefers to keep his personal life out of bounds for his fans and followers.

Also, did you know that they fell in love just because of Facebook? While many avoid social media like a disease, there are sure to be instances that make people’s hearts flutter. Let’s take a look at that front.

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How did Renato Moicano and Priscila Van Der Broocke meet, and how many kids do they have?

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Moicano and Van Der Broocke knew each other from the nascent stages of their life as they were in the same school. However, the tide of time took them apart, and they lost touch. But thanks to social networking, the two found each other again and kick-started their love life. Their relationship became more prolific once they connected online, and it only went uphill for them.

“We were friends at school, but he was always moving from school to school, so we kind of lost contact.” Van Der Broocke once told MMA Fighting.

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After getting done with their dating period, Renato Moicano and his wife finally got into a relationship, and a few years after that, they finally decided to tie the knot. Following their marriage, they expanded their family to three people after welcoming their baby boy during the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renato Moicano (@renato_moicano_ufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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However, the couple hasn’t revealed any details about their son. It is safe to say that the two complement each other’s lives and are pillars of support to one another. In one light-hearted moment from Moicano’s YouTube channel, he asked her directly:

“Is YouTube Renato the same as real-life Renato or not?”

Her response didn’t hold back:

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“He’s worse — he’s more terrible in real life… Talks a lot of nonsense. Clown. A little clown.”

It’s playful, but it reveals something important. Behind the intense, outspoken fighter is a more relaxed, unfiltered personality, and she’s clearly comfortable calling it out. However, it bears mention that they have also had a great influence over one another. Van Der Brooke even transitioned her career as a model after being exposed to the sport of MMA.

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Priscila Van Der Broocke’s MMA career and record

Priscila Van Der Broocke is also a martial artist like her husband, Renato Moicano. But it wasn’t always like that because the Brazilian star’s wife used to be a model. Her love for combat sports ignited after she saw Moicano train day in and day out. Moreover, she was specifically captivated by the discipline of jiu-jitsu.

Van Der Broocke debuted in the MMA cage back in 2017 when she faced Laila Tais. With a few seconds short of the 3-minute mark on the clock, Van Der Broocke knocked Tais out with a punch in the very first round. No doubt, it was a fight that made Moicano proud. However, despite a successful debut, she has not graced the cage ever since but appears to be passionate about the sport. Her MMA record hangs at 1-0.

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Since then, she hasn’t returned to active competition, but her connection to the sport remains strong. Whether it’s through training, supporting Renato Moicano, or staying involved behind the scenes, she hasn’t stepped away from that world entirely.