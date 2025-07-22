Meaning Behind Robert Whittaker’s Nicknames ‘The Reaper’ & ‘Bobby Knuckles’

Nicknames in combat sports aren’t just labels. They’re identities. For Robert Whittaker, two nicknames have followed him into battle, each telling a different side of his story. And both, though very different in tone, have left a mark on his legacy.

As Whittaker gears up for his main event clash with Reinier de Ridder at UFC on ABC 9 on fans are once again asking, where did these nicknames come from? What do they mean? Let’s dive in!

What does Robert Whittaker’s nickname ‘Bobby Knuckles’ mean?

The nickname ‘Bobby Knuckles’ might sound like something from an old-school gangster flick, but it wasn’t Robert Whittaker who came up with it.

Specifically, it came from a fan named Colby Hentges, who first suggested the name on X in 2016, according to a report by The Athletic. It came as a response to the ‘Co-Main Event’ podcast. His now-famous post simply read: “How about, ‘Bobby Knuckles’?”

That one line snowballed. It caught the attention of the Co-Main Event podcast, then found its way to UFC commentator Jon Anik, who used it during a live broadcast. From there, the nickname exploded.

According to the podcast co-host Ben Fowlkes, the name made sense as ‘Bobby’ is another version of Robert, and the Australian fighter is known for hitting people with punches; it seemingly was that simple.

The popularity of the nickname became evident with Whittaker’s merchandise sales before his fight with Kelvin Gastelum in 2021 skyrocketing, but the fighter and UFC CEO Dana White weren’t pleased with the change in aliases.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, White stated, “I mean, what is Bobby Knuckles even about? You hear The Reaper, and you don’t wanna fight that guy. But, Bobby Knuckles … yeah, I’ll take a f— shot at Bobby Knuckles.”

And Whittaker agreed with the UFC boss’s sentiments as he revealed, “You tell people you don’t wanna be called something …”, indicating his affinity for his previous moniker rather than the ones the fans have chosen for him! So, what about his other nickname, the one that Dana White prefers?

Meaning behind the nickname ‘The Reaper’?

Robert Whittaker was born in New Zealand, and his family moved to Australia shortly after. He made his way into the UFC through the ‘The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes’ series, which saw him come out on top and win a place in the UFC!

In a previous interview with Maxim Australia, Whittaker was asked about the origins behind his nicknames. He revealed, “The fans (or commentators) gave me ‘Bobby Knuckles,’ and I chose The Reaper. There is no real story behind The Reaper other than I like it. Either nickname is fine with me.”

‘The Reaper’ indeed refers to the ‘Grim Reaper’, which is considered a personification of death and is thought of as a mythological figure. However, Whittaker’s skills inside the cage highlight the aptness of the nickname as he has sent many opponents to the ‘shadow realm’ with his patented 1-2-high kick combo!

With a combination of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Gojuryu karate, and Hapkido in his arsenal, Whittaker ensures that he remains worthy of his moniker with the kind of performance he showcases in the Octagon. Don’t you agree?

Whether you know him as ‘The Reaper’, ‘Bobby Knuckles’, or just ‘Rob’, there’s no denying his impact on the sport. And as he prepares to face Reinier de Ridder at UFC on ABC 9, both names will follow him into the cage. One given by fans. One claimed by the man himself. But neither changes who he is, one of the most respected and dangerous fighters to ever step into the Octagon!