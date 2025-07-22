Meaning Behind Robert Whittaker’s Tattoos & an Unknown Tribute to His Father

Robert Whittaker doesn’t talk much. He doesn’t need to. His fists speak for him inside the Octagon. But hidden beneath the gloves, walkouts, and highlight reels is a quiet language of ink.

As the former middleweight champion gets ready to headline UFC on ABC 9 in Abu Dhabi against Reinier de Ridder, fans will once again see the marks he carries into battle. But how many know the meaning behind them? Let’s dig into the story beneath the surface, one that connects Whittaker’s tattoos to the people who shaped him most.

What does Robert Whittaker’s chest tattoo mean? Connection with his father

Before the start of every fight in the UFC, the former middleweight champion has a ritual of hitting his Southern Cross tattoo on his chest. Though it might seem like a way of hyping himself up before a fight, the reaper revealed that the act has a way deeper meaning embedded into the routine.

Whittaker had gotten the Southern Cross tattoo when he was 18. The person who took him to get the tattoo was none other than his father, Jack Whittaker. The two seem to have a very close bond, and the reason for the fighter hitting his chest is to show his father that he has him on his mind.

“My father got me that tattoo when I was 18. When I walk into the octagon, I always tap my chest to show that whether he’s in the crowd or in the stands or at home, he knows that I’m thinking of him. It’s my way to show him that I know he’s watching,” said Whittaker, about his Southern Cross.

Their bond was forged early. After his parents split in 2000, Whittaker and his brother moved in with their father. Life wasn’t easy. They lived in a housing commission unit. His dad took on everything as he further shared, “But looking back retrospectively, I can see that my father sacrificed a lot; he did a lot of things I’m sure he didn’t want to do, and he always put us first.”

‘The Reaper’ has another massive tattoo on his arm, which also holds significant value for the Reaper. But is this piece of art also a shoutout to his family?

Robert Whittaker’s arm tattoo

Robert Whittaker has a massive tribal tattoo on the right side of his arm. People speculate that the tattoo is because of his part-Samoan heritage. However, though true to some extent, the tribal tattoo also holds a deeper meaning behind it.

‘The Reaper’ got the tribal tattoo in dedication to his mother, who was from New Zealand. As mentioned above, the 34-year-old’s parents split while he was young, which was the reason for the former middle champ not being able to spend time with his Kiwi family.

As such, the bold, sweeping lines pay homage to his Samoan and Māori heritage. But more specifically, it’s a tribute to his mother, Jewel Whittaker, who was from New Zealand. Where some wear ink for intimidation, Robert Whittaker wears his to honor his past.

The tattoos on his chest and arm aren’t just body art. They’re symbols of loyalty, to his father, to his mother, to the culture that raised him, and to the values that keep him humble.