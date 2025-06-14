Where is Rose Namajunas from? Ethnicity, Religion & Parents

Rose Namajunas isn’t just one of the most decorated strawweights in UFC history; her roots run deep and carry a story few fans know. With a black belt in taekwondo and karate and a brown belt in BJJ, Namajunas is indeed a force that is to be reckoned with. And holding wins over names like Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade, and Zhang Weili, ‘Thug Rose’ has cemented her place amongst the top female fighters in the record books.

But behind the fighter is a history filled with struggle, survival, and family legacy. So, where is Rose Namajunas really from? What’s her cultural background? And how did her upbringing shape the woman fans admire today? Let’s take a closer look!

Is Rose Namajunas from Lithuania?

Yes, though born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 29, 1992, Rose Namajunas comes from a proud Lithuanian bloodline. Born to Jolita Frank and Arturas, her parents decided to migrate to the United States in 1991. Her name, “Rose,” was given in honor of her great-grandmother, Rožė Gotšalkaitė Namajūnienė.

Namajunas belongs to a family of renowned athletes. Her grandfather, Algimantas Andriukonis, was a successful wrestler who won multiple championships back in Lithuania and in the disbanded USSR. Now you know where her wrestling skills come from. Namajunas takes immense pride in her Lithuanian heritage. She frequently visits her native country and speaks fluent Lithuanian as well.

But her roots don’t stop at just heritage, they include resistance and sacrifice. Her great-grandfather, Juozas, was an officer in the Lithuanian military who fought against Soviet occupation during the 1939 invasion. After being forced into the Red Army and later captured by the NKVD, he was reportedly k— by Soviet agents near his home in 1968.

UFC fighters often have a tough story that forced them to start fighting and something similar happened with ‘Thug’ as well. Being the child of immigrant parents, Namajunas faced tough situations in her life.

She came from a neighborhood of violence, abuse, and addiction. Things were not good for her, but everything went downhill when she lost her father at the tender age of 16. Talking to the UFC she said, “Martial arts have been a part of my life since I was five. I thought I’d might as well make a living doing something I love.”

Young Rose found solace in martial arts and became good at it. At the age of 9, Namajunas got a black belt in taekwondo and graduated to karate at the age of 11. Later, her journey in MMA kick-started at a very early age at Roufusport MMA Academy. After years of hard work, the UFC finally signed Namajunas back, and she debuted on December 12, 2014, against Carla Esparza.

Which religion does Rose Namajunas follow?

Rose Namajunas has often spoken about her faith and how it grounds her. She is a Christian and has openly discussed her belief in God. In fact, in 2023, she decided to undergo baptism and became ‘born again’.

According to an Instagram post by Kayla Marie Gabbard, who performed the ceremony, “UFC fighter and my born again sister, @rosenamajunas was baptized in the name of Jesus this weekend, in a beautiful show of faith and commitment to Christ! It was my honor that she drove 17 hours and trusted me to partake in this life changing event. The Holy Spirit was evident in her face when she came out of that water and felt by all who attended (even the dogs!)”

Rose Namajunas’ parents

Rose Namjunas’s early life wasn’t easy. Her father, Arturas, suffered from schizophrenia and left the family when she was very young. He passed away from pneumonia in Germany when she was just 16 years old. Her mother, Jolita Frank, was a classically trained pianist from the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre.

Raised in a tough Milwaukee neighborhood, Namajunas saw violence early and often. Her mother worked long hours, and her brother was rarely home. That left a young Rose to fend for herself, and she did. Her neighborhood friends gave her the nickname “Thug Rose” because, as the only white girl and the smallest, she was still tougher than most of them.

In conclusion, from a war-scarred family history in Lithuania to a childhood surrounded by chaos in Milwaukee, her journey has been anything but easy. Faith became her anchor. Fighting became her outlet. And over time, the quiet girl nicknamed “Thug Rose” turned into one of the most inspiring figures in MMA.

Now, she’s set to take on Miranda Maverick at UFC on ESPN 69. After her loss to Erin Blanchfield in her last fight, many in the MMA sphere are questioning Namjunas’ ability to bounce back. But if her story is anything to go by, setbacks have hardly ever slowed her down!