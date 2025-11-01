Themba Gorimbo Net Worth 2025: From $7 in Bank to $1 Million, Dwayne Johnson’s Generosity & UFC Success

Themba Gorimbo’s rise began when he captured the EFC welterweight championship, a triumph that opened the door for him to compete in the UFC. Despite this opportunity, he faced financial struggles and limited resources early in his career; however, he steadily climbed the ranks under Dana White’s promotion. Indeed, breaking into the UFC scene was far from easy, and monetary rewards were initially modest.

Over time, Gorimbo’s fortunes changed as he strung together consecutive victories that boosted both his reputation and earnings. Yet, nothing propelled him forward like the support of WWE star and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, who helped the Zimbabwean fighter cement his presence in the United States. But how?

What is Themba Gorimbo’s net worth in 2025? Career earnings breakdown

Coming to the end of 2025, Gorimbo has amassed a net worth of around $1 million. The Zimbabwean mixed martial artist began his UFC career with a fight against AJ Fletcher at UFC Fight Night 219. Despite losing his debut UFC bout, ‘The Answer’ took home $12 thousand from the fight. He fought once again in 2023, but this time, he indeed got the win. Fighting Takashi Sato at UFC Fight Night 223, Gorimbo received a purse of $24 thousand, with another $24 thousand as a win bonus. The purse also included $4 thousand, which he had received from brand sponsorships.

Coming to 2024, ‘The Answer’ has planned to fight 4 times. The year began with UFC Fight Night 235, which witnessed ‘The Answer’ dominate the Octagon against Pete Rodriguez. He received about $26 thousand for showing up for the fight and doubled the amount with his win. Within a span of 3 months, the Zimbabwean jumped back into action and fought Ramiz Brahimaj at UFC Fight Night 241. His total purse for the fight was $30 thousand. And of course, the win bonus doubled his income for the evening.

5 months later in October, ‘The Answer’ faced Niko Price. He received a total payout of $81 thousand, which included a purse of $38 thousand, a win bonus of the same amount, and brand endorsements worth $5 thousand. It just took him a couple of months to recover and bounce back for one more time to fight on December 7th, against Vicente Luque at UFC 310. And the expected purse for the event? He’s expected to get a hike, making his purse rise to $48 thousand. Needless to say, this would be Themba Gorimbo’s top-earning bout if he wins.

How did Themba Gorimbo make his money? UFC fight purses and bonuses

Themba Gorimbo’s net worth and career earnings primarily come from UFC fight purses, win bonuses, and brand endorsements. His UFC debut brought him $12,000, while his first win in 2023 added a base purse of $24,000 and a matching win bonus, plus $4,000 from sponsorships.

In 2024, Gorimbo’s consistent activity in the Octagon translated into steadily increasing payouts:

UFC Fight Night 235 vs Pete Rodriguez–$26,000 base + $26,000 win bonus

UFC Fight Night 241 vs Ramiz Brahimaj–$30,000 base + $30,000 win bonus

October fight vs Niko Price–$38,000 base + $38,000 win bonus + $5,000 endorsements

UFC 310 vs Vicente Luque (expected)–$48,000 base purse

Themba Gorimbo’s $7 bank account story: When did his fortunes change?

Back in 2023, despite two UFC fights, Themba Gorimbo revealed that he was at the lowest point of his career, with only $7.49 in his bank account. He also shared that he had traded his fight gear for $7,000 to fund a water pump in his village.

The story eventually reached WWE star-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson, who, having faced similar struggles in his early life, acted quickly to help Zimbabwean. ‘The Rock’ organized a surprise visit to his gym, where Gorimbo showed him the couch he had been sleeping on while recounting his story. The former WWE star had a plan carefully set.

Did Dwayne Johnson really give Themba Gorimbo a house in Miami?

After hearing the Zimbabwean’s story, Dwayne Johnson took Themba Gorimbo for a drive to a house, where Gorimbo was stunned to see Johnson’s family waiting inside, having thought he was visiting Johnson’s home in Miami. That was when Johnson handed him the keys and said, “So, Themba, I don’t know anybody who lives here. I wanted to come here, I wanted to bring you here, I wanted to look you in the eye and I wanted to tell you, welcome home.”

It was a truly heartfelt moment that resonated throughout the sporting community. Considering that houses in Miami often cost around $650,000, it’s safe to assume that ‘The Rock’ made a similarly significant investment for this generous gesture.

Themba Gorimbo’s sponsorships and additional income sources

Themba Gorimbo is developing a diversified income portfolio that goes beyond his fight purses, centering on his personal story and brand value. He has landed significant endorsement deals, including a brand-ambassador partnership with financial services firm Mukuru and a sponsorship with energy-drink and fitness-nutrition brand ZOA Energy, both capitalizing on his resilient journey. In addition to his fight purses, which provide a steady income, ‘The Answer’ has monetized aspects of his personal journey and now has opportunities to engage with regional organizations and promotions in Zimbabwe.

Having left past struggles behind, Themba Gorimbo now looks to a promising future as he steps back into the octagon tonight at UFC Vegas 110. Will the Zimbabwean star claim another bonus? Only time will tell.