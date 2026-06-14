Michael Chandler is returning to the cage once again. The former Bellator champion will lock horns with Mauricio Ruffy on the UFC Freedom 250 card on Sunday, June 14, at the White House South Lawn. While his goal is to stop his three-fight losing skid, there’s something else the public has been wondering about—his tattoos.

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‘Iron’ appears to have six confirmed tattoos across his body. Although those tattoos are hard to not notice every time the American lightweight steps into the octagon, many don’t know the meaning and stories behind the tattoos. So, here’s everything you need to know about Chandler’s ink.

What is the meaning of Michael Chandler’s chest tattoo?

Perhaps the most prominent tattoo on Chandler’s body is the word ‘Blessed’ across his left pectoral muscle. And no, it doesn’t mean he is a big fan of Max Holloway. In an interview with Bleacher Report in 2012, he explained that he channeled positivity through the body art from the blessings he received in his life. He founded ‘Blessed Threads,’ an organization that lets people from all walks of life buy a T-shirt in the fight against cancer.

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“It represents how blessed I’ve been in my life and how thankful I am for all that I have,” he said. “So, I decided to put the logo in the same location as my tattoo. It’s just a reminder that we’re all blessed in some way or another. Not only that, but I want to spread blessings to children who have to battle through the hardships of life.”

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“I don’t want to ever take [how blessed I am] for granted or waste any gifts I have been given,” he said in a Q&A with My MMA News. “I want to be a person [who] gives people that inspiration and motivation to go out there and pursue whatever is on their heart. I can only hope that I can continue to grow and be one of the greatest fighters, not only now, but of all time, and doing it with that platform of helping and blessing more and more people.”

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Are there any other tattoos on Michael Chandler’s body?

In keeping with his outlook on positivity, the American lightweight has a tattoo of Isaiah 54:17 on his right rib cage. The scripture, “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper…,” clearly plays into his life mantra. This scripture, however, references that God’s church will never be destroyed because he who created everything also protects everything.

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No matter what weapon is forged against those faithful to God, it can never be successful. Needless to say, the tattoo on his ribcage is proof of Chandler’s faith. Furthermore, ‘Iron’ also has a single Chinese word tattooed on his left upper back shoulder. The word, pronounced ‘Yin’, is different from the popular ‘Yin-Yang’.

On its own, the word translates to “honor” in English, but when combined with other characters, it can take on the meaning of “hero.” He also has a tattoo on his right bicep that often goes unnoticed. The phrase “AT PEACE IN THE MIDST” serves as a personal reminder to remain calm and composed during difficult times.

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His other two tattoos are connected, featuring the names of his adopted sons, Ace and Hap, inked on each of his forearms as a tribute to them.

Chandler’s minimalistic approach to tattoo selection is quite contrary to his performances under the bright lights. It’s clear that he’s gone with a ‘less is more’ approach to getting inked.