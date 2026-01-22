From walkouts that feel like football chants to post-fight interviews that travel faster than the highlights, Paddy Pimblett has turned attention into currency. And as 2026 begins, that spotlight is only getting brighter. Pimblett is set to face Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title at UFC 324, a fight that could reshape both his career and his bank balance overnight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So where does that leave his finances right now? How much has Pimblett already earned inside the Octagon, and how big could things get if he beats one of the division’s most dangerous names? Let’s break down Paddy Pimblett’s net worth in 2026 with fight money, sponsorships, and the business side of being one of the UFC’s most marketable stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Paddy Pimblett’s Net Worth in 2026?

As of early 2026, Paddy Pimblett’s net worth is estimated to sit between $4 million and $5 million, from various sources. That figure reflects his UFC earnings to date, sponsorship income, and revenue from content creation and brand partnerships.

It’s important to note the timing here. Since 2026 has just begun, this number is very much in motion. Pimblett’s upcoming clash with Justin Gaethje has the potential to push that valuation significantly higher.

A win would not only come with a massive fight purse but also leverage for a new contract that could vault him into the UFC’s top pay bracket. But how did he get here so fast? The answer starts with his UFC paychecks.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC Payouts and Career Earnings

Paddy Pimblett’s early UFC earnings followed the standard rookie path. In his first two bouts, he earned a modest $12,000 base salary per fight. Wins over Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas brought in an additional $62,000 combined through win and performance bonuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It didn’t take long for the UFC to notice the imbalance. Pimblett wasn’t being paid like a star, but he was being promoted like one.

That led to a new contract reportedly worth $150,000 in base pay per fight. The deal kicked in for his UFC London bout against Jordan Leavitt, where Pimblett reportedly walked away with a $350,000 purse, including a matched win bonus. It was a clear signal that his value had jumped tiers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy THE BADDY Pimblett (@theufcbaddy) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

His next notable payday came against Tony Ferguson, where Pimblett earned a reported $158,500. While lower than the Leavitt purse, it still reflected his upgraded contract status.

Then came another shift. Before facing King Green, Pimblett revealed he had signed yet another UFC contract. The exact terms weren’t made public, but reports suggested he earned around $200,000 upfront for that bout.

The biggest leap, however, arrived at UFC 314. Against Michael Chandler, the Scouser reportedly earned:

ADVERTISEMENT

$500,000 base salary

$500,000 win bonus

$50,000 performance bonus

$6,000 sponsorship payout

That added up to a staggering $1,056,000 for a single night of work. With numbers like that on the books, it’s easy to see why a fight with Justin Gaethje could be financially transformative. However, while the fight purses grab headlines, Pimblett’s income outside the cage is just as important.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy Pimblett’s Endorsements and Sponsorship

The Liverpudlian currently holds endorsement deals with Slick Gorilla, Apex Fightwear, and Arise Media. He’s also been heavily involved in promotional campaigns across the UK, including large-scale advertising tied to his energy drink brand, which has become a steady revenue stream.

One of Pimblett’s biggest commercial moves came in 2021, when he signed a seven-figure deal with Barstool Sports. The agreement saw him serve as a brand ambassador and content creator. Although Barstool later cut ties during a broader cost-reduction phase, Pimblett has publicly stated that there’s still mutual respect between both sides.

Beyond corporate deals, Pimblett controls his own audience. His YouTube channel features vlogs, behind-the-scenes fight camp footage, and personal content. Add that to his 4.9 million Instagram followers, and you have a fighter who can monetize attention independently of the UFC. So the real question isn’t just how rich Paddy Pimblett is right now, it’s how much bigger the next win will make him.