Valentina Shevchenko has always worn her story in two places, inside the cage and on her skin. She enters UFC 322 against Zhang Weili as a two-time champion, ranked No.1 pound-for-pound, yet the numbers only tell half the tale. After all, many UFC stars have made body art an extension of their identity.

Conor McGregor’s gorilla. Israel Adesanya’s anime references. Even Sean O’Malley’s candy-colored explosion of ink. So what do these marks really say about ‘Bullet’? And why are some of them as mysterious as her calm stare on fight night? Let’s walk through her ink, one symbol at a time.

Valentina Shevchenko’s Arm Tattoos

Here’s the first twist: Valentina Shevchenko has no tattoos on her arms. None. Not a single piece of visible ink running down her sleeves. But she does have one on her left shoulder, though very little information exists about its meaning or origin.

But, while the arms may be empty, the real story sits lower, carved across her torso like a signature she refuses to hide!

Valentina Shevchenko’s Back & Body Tattoos

For “Bullet,” the Glock etched onto her abdomen isn’t just a firearm; it’s a part of who she is. When she’s not putting in work in the gym, Valentina Shevchenko competes in professional 3-gun competitions. That’s not just a hobby; it’s a second sport. From IPSC to IDPA, she puts her mind and trigger finger to the test. These events blend speed, precision, and tactical thinking, everything you’d expect from a UFC champ.

Her fascination with shooting dates back to 2010 when her long-time coach, Pavel Fedotov, introduced her to the world of firearms. Since then, her love has only grown. In a 2018 interview with Gun Cult Magazine, Shevchenko revealed her mindset when handling guns as she shared, “I know exactly when you have a gun in your hand, it is no time for jokes. I concentrate on what I am doing and leave all smiles behind.”

That Glock 19 inked onto her skin? It’s her favorite weapon. In an interview ahead of UFC 238, she revealed, “It’s [a] very good gun because it can shoot everywhere. It’s very easy to carry. It can survive in different [conditions] of weather or whatever, and that’s why I have [a] tattoo on my body of a Glock 19.”

For her, the ink isn’t for show as she further shared, “It is universal, just like an MMA fighter. That is why I got a tattoo on my lower abdomen several years ago. So, now I can always keep it near me.” A reminder of calm under fire. After all, her nickname isn’t just about her fighting style; it’s something much deeper!

The name “Bullet” wasn’t just crafted for fight posters. When Shevchenko was just 12 years old, she took on an opponent who was 22! Yet despite the differences in age, experience, and size, she knocked the opponent out cold. Watching from the sidelines was her coach, Pavel Fedotov, who bestowed the name upon her, and it has stuck till now.

But over time, it is as much a part of her identity as her love for firearms. During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the champion explained, “I relate firearms to mixed martial arts because MMA is the greatest modern combat sport. It’s universal. A fighter must be skilled in wrestling, Muay Thai, boxing, and kicking. Combining the best qualities of each discipline.”

That obsessive attention to detail? It fuels her UFC dominance. And even when her time in the Octagon ends, the trigger won’t stay untouched. When she stopped by Joe Rogan’s studio for the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show no. 115), she confessed, “When I’m done fighting, maybe I’ll try a shooting competition. Maybe after I finish my fighting career, I’ll compete in shooting. I think it’s an excellent sport.” But the Glock isn’t the only story carved into her body.

Valentina Shevchenko’s Religious & Spiritual Tattoos

The Hanuman Sak Yant tattoo may be the most powerful symbol she carries. Inked the traditional Thai way, with a steel rod guided by a monk, the design is believed to grant strength, courage, and protection. For a fighter, it’s like wearing a prayer in permanent ink.

After receiving it, the monk blesses the tattoo and gives the wearer strict rules rooted in Buddhist ethics: no killing, no stealing, no lying, no intoxication, no sexual misconduct. Break them, and the protection “disappears.”

Shevchenko also sports a snow leopard tattoo, tied to her Muay Thai background. The animal symbolizes resilience and survival in harsh landscapes, traits that mirror her climb through three combat sports to become a multi-division world champion. Now, as Valentina Shevchenko prepares to face Zhang Weili at UFC 322, her ink tells a quieter story in the background!