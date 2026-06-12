Many MMA fighters have tattoos all over their bodies, representing their struggles and careers. These highly personal and meaningful tattoos give fans a glimpse into their incredibly tough journey as fighters. Some fighters are heavily tattooed, while others like to keep it minimal. Whatever their personal preference may be, their tattoos add an element of mystery. No.1 ranked UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane also has a few tattoos on him.

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Gane will be battling Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 for the interim title. This would be a tough bout for both fighters. Gane’s chance to become the true heavyweight champion will be at stake, whereas Pereira too would like to make his heavyweight debut a stunning success. With such an exciting contest ahead of him, let us have a look at the meaning behind Ciryl Gane’s tattoos.

What is the meaning of Ciryl Gane’s chest tattoo?

‘Bon Gamin’ has at least five tattoos. One of the most visible inks is right at the center of his chest. He has a beautiful tribal sun made in a traditional Thai form of tattooing known as the Sak Yant. The symbols inked on his body can symbolize a few different things.

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And that includes the partnership between life and the sun. One can also interpret it as a symbol of fertility. It could also represent leadership, creativity, and strength. While the tattoo can be interpreted in many ways, it would be great to know what it personally means to him.

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Are there any Other tattoos on Ciryl Gane’s body

Back tattoo

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Another tattoo that stands out on the Frenchman’s body is his back tattoo. It traces his backbone; it starts from just under the nape of his neck and ends on his lower back. The symbols inked on his back do not have a specific meaning, but they are monograms by a French artist named Leo Gavaggio.

Arm tattoos

Gane also sports tattoos on both his arms, just under his elbows. The intricate designs are interesting to look at. However, the meaning behind them is not known.

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Left thigh

While the meaning behind some of his tattoos is unknown, the tattoo he sports on his left thigh is well understood by his fans. One can see the tattoo ‘Bon Gamin’ drawn in a bold font.

If it wasn’t obvious already, Ciryl Gane, like several others, is a stigmatophile who loves his tattoos and come June 14, they will be on display for the world to see.