What Flag Does Khamzat Chimaev Represent? What Is His Nationality Now?

Khamzat Chimaev is one step closer to realizing his dream of a middleweight title shot, as a victory against former champion Robert Whittaker would secure him a direct path to the title, according to UFC CEO Dana White. Chimaev has long been deserving of a title opportunity, but recurring health issues have held him back. However, his upcoming clash against “The Reaper” at UFC 308 could prove to be his golden ticket. With the fight approaching, a burning question lingers in the minds of fans.

What country does ‘Borz’ represent? The fighter has changed nationally twice in his career and the MMA community is gravely confused by the developments. Well, ahead of his clash, let us have a deeper look at Khamzat Chimaev’s nationality.

Will Khamzat Chimaev represent UAE in UFC 308?

Khamzat Chimaev was born on May 1, 1994, into a Chechen family. The undefeated warrior was born in the village of Gvardeyskoye, which was part of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria. However, after the war, it became the undisputed territory of Russia’s Chechnya. ‘Borz’ represented the Russian flag when he was a kid; however, in 2013, the entire family decided that it would be safer for them to leave Chechnya and settle in Sweden.

Chimaev represented Sweden for many years in national and international events but last year before his bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, ‘Borz’ emigrated from the European nation to settle back in the glamorous deserts of UAE. The news was initially revealed by his manager Majdi Shammas to Swedish outlet SVT Sport, “He has emigrated, he is no longer Swedish.”

Refusing to elaborate any further, the manager straight out stated, “He wants to emigrate.” As he is going to face Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, the promotion has officially changed his representation flag from Sweden to UAE in the latest updates. So, for now, it would not be wrong to state that the undefeated fighter represents the UAE.

Well, what might be the reason for such emigration? The MMA community speculated that growing islamophobia is the reason behind but the reality is a bit different as emphasized by the star himself.

Khamzat Chimaev clears the air about his nationality

Khamzat Chimaev might be representing UAE for now but the legal side of things is a bit complicated. Reports suggest that the fighter still holds a Russian passport and is considered as a Russian citizen. This caused him immense problems when his passport was confiscated in St. Petersburg back in 2022. This is one of the primary reasons why the Russian suddenly changed his nationality to UAE.

Regardless, is Chimaev an Arab citizen now? According to the fighter himself, he is only here for a decade or so, “No, I just got a residence permit. For 10 years or so, which can be prolonged for another 10 years. I don’t want to change my Russian citizenship to any other. I could have stayed in Sweden and got their citizenship. My family has got it but I am cool with my Russian citizenship.” said Chimaev in a conversation with Hustle Vlog and Adam Zubayraev.

He further added, “I can travel anywhere, I have been all around Europe, been to England, been to the US, and it’s all good. Of course, Russia is half of the world. I love the Caucasus, and I’ve always said that I am going to live in the Caucasus after I quit the sport. I am the son of the Caucasus and it is my home,”

Khamzat Chimaev might be representing the Arabian land for now but in the future, the fighter may go back to his roots to represent the Russian land. Regardless, what’s your take on the situation? State your thoughts in the comments below.