What Happened to Sharaputdin Magomedov’s Eye? Is He Blind?

When Sharaputdin Magomedov walks into the Octagon, you can’t miss it—the striking hair, the wild striking style, and the unmistakable cloudiness in one eye. For a long time, fans thought it was just a cosmetic quirk. But it’s not.

That damaged eye tells a darker story. And as Magomedov gears up to face Marc-André Barriault at UFC on ABC 9, the world is once again asking: What really happened to his eye?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sharaputdin Magomedov suffers a horrendous eye injury

Sharaputdin Magomedov suffered a career-altering injury similar to that of former UFC middleweight champ and current UFC commentator, Michael Bisping. He is one of the few to sustain severe injuries to their eye during a fight. Bisping once took on Vitor Belfort at UFC on FX. The fight was pretty ugly for ‘The Count’. A kick from the infamous ‘TRT-or’ led to Bisping’s retina getting detached, and he had to get it surgically removed in 2018.

AD

Unfortunately, his MMA career took a heavy toll on him, as he lost vision in his right eye. However, the incident of his injury is quite different from how Bisping got his right eye injured. We don’t have many reports detailing Magomedov’s eye injury. A YouTube video from ‘THE FIGHT SECTOR’ revealed that ‘Shara Bullet’ picked up the initial injury to his right eye during one of his training sessions in Thailand.

It also drove him out of competition for a prolonged span of three years. On top of that, Magomedov was on a four-fight winning streak back then. He had also earned a first-round KO victory in the fight preceding his injury. Owing to the injury, he eventually lost his vision completely. Magomedov then laid bare the severity of the issue in an interview for fans to witness.

When he was worried about getting back into the world of MMA, the doctor told him, “The worst thing that can happen to your eye has already happened. Therefore, you can practice.” But it would be immature to make assumptions without hearing from Shara Magomedov himself. So, let’s see what the undefeated fighter had to say about his predicament.

In an interview with ‘MatchTV’, the Dagestan native revealed that he had to go through extreme trouble following his eye injury. He also revealed that he had endured eight surgeries to his right eye. Magomedov said, “I had many different stages, my eyes were tortured specifically.”

via Imago Russia: MMA event RCC 13 in Yekaterinburg, Russia RUSSIA, YEKATERINBURG – DECEMBER 3, 2022: MMA fighters Mikhail Ragozin L and Sharaputdin Magomedov of Russia fight in their main card middleweight bout at the RCC 13 tournament at Uralets Arena. Donat Sorokin/TASS/Sipa USA Yekaterinburg Russia NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xTASSx Editorial use only

The 31-year-old went into further detail, revealing, “I found myself in a difficult situation – I did not train for two years, I did not fight. In principle, you can divide my whole career into ‘before’ and ‘after’ this injury.” Magomedov also revealed the horrible processes of the surgeries, stating, “Before the operation, I was mainly afraid of an injection in the eye. At this time, local anesthesia is administered, but you feel everything.”

However, several fans might shiver after listening to Magomedov’s next words. He said, “They pierce it from two or three sides.” However, none of those surgeries could suffice to save his right eye.

Sharaputdin Magomedov’s comeback into the MMA cage in 2021 had a large chunk of fans lauding his indomitable willpower. His in-cage skills hardly showcased any difference from his previous fights. As stated by Dana White in the past, the 55-year-old claims that Magomedov is likely unable to fight in the USA due to some travel complications.

However, the cause of the travel complications remains unconfirmed, but the popular belief is that it has everything to do with Magomedov’s eye problems. And after years of torment and failed surgeries, the question became, was the damage permanent?

Is Sharaputdin Magomedov blind?

The short answer? Yes. Sharaputdin Magomedov is completely blind in one eye. But the fans’ curiosity led us to find a post on social media that posted a rare picture of ‘Shara Bullet’. He looked like an absolutely fit athlete. The picture shows him posing with his fist clenched, wearing a hat and a jacket, with both of his eyes in pristine condition.

However, there’s no confirmation about when this picture was taken. But how does a fighter with only one working eye even get licensed to fight at all?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can you compete in UFC with one eye?

This is where things get tricky. In the US, athletic commissions play gatekeepers. Places like Nevada and California demand strict medical checks, including detailed eye exams. If a fighter doesn’t meet the vision standards, they won’t get licensed. Period!

That’s likely why Magomedov hasn’t fought on U.S. soil yet. The belief is that his eye condition makes licensing there nearly impossible.

But outside the U.S.? It’s a different ball game. Magomedov has fought across Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, where rules are more relaxed. That’s how he’s kept active in the UFC, fighting outside the States.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, UFC legend Michael Bisping fought for years with one eye. How? He reportedly memorized eye chart letters and passed vision tests using his good eye. It’s not exactly by the book, but it worked!

‘Shara Bullet’s story isn’t just about fighting, it’s about defying the odds and proving everyone wrong. Now, at UFC on ABC 9, he’s looking to bounce back from his first-ever MMA loss to Michael ‘Venom’ Page. And more than that, just like ‘The Count’ did before him, he has a chance to prove that you don’t need both eyes to have a clear shot at greatness!