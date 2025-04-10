What is Jean Silva’s Net Worth in 2025? Endorsements, UFC Payouts & More

The Fighting Nerd’s Jean Silva has proven to be a valuable addition to the UFC. The Brazilian has displayed some amazing rigor and technical display of MMA against some tough opponents and it’s getting increasingly convincing that he can be the next superstar for the promotion. Now, as ‘Lord’ is gearing up to settle the grudge match against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314, he can expect a significant rise not only in the featherweight rankings but also in the money in his bank account.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Like many fighters from the Latin American belt, Jean Silva started with very little and battled through numerous hardships to build a successful MMA career. Now that he has become a recognizable name in the modern UFC, he’s finally enjoying the rewards of his journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jean Silva’s 2025 net worth

According to Sporty Salary, Jean Silva’s net worth in 2025 is around $300k, which is based on his fights in the UFC, MF Fighters, Future FC, and other MMA promotions. There is not much information available about any additional sponsorships or endorsements, but he earned a total of $52k from his bout against Charles Jourdain at UFC 303, including a win bonus of $24k, and a sponsorship bonus of $5k.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maximum Boxing (@maximum_oficial) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The 27-years-old, never shared much about his financial struggles growing up in Brazil. However, he did reveal that he worked as a delivery driver to make ends meet. While his earnings from other promotions remain undisclosed, it’s clear that his financial situation has improved significantly since joining the UFC and climbing the rankings and it’s only expected to get better as he continues to rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much does Jean Silva earn? Payout and salary

Jean Silva debuted in the UFC with a show money of $12,000 and a victory sum of $12000 against Westin Wilson at UFC Fight Night 234. After this fight, his payment doubled against Charles Jourdain at UFC 303, increasing to $24k to show and $24k to win. His next fight against Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Fight Night 252 didn’t see much increment as it went up only by $2,000, which made his total of $30k to show and $30k to win. Now, as he is set to face Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314, Silva is all set to earn 38k as his show money and his win money is yet to be revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After this fight, Jean Silva will be ready to take on another big challenge against a prominent featherweight. He may face divisional greats, such as Brian Ortega, Josh Emmett, or Arnold Allen, if he makes a statement in his next fight. The Brazilian is currently unranked, so only after getting into the rankings, he can earn a very decent amount. So, through enough hard work and perseverance, the sky is the limit for Silva.