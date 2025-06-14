Who Is Rose Namajunas’ Husband Pat Barry? Age Gap, Controversy & More

Former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is known for her calm demeanor, well-rounded skills, and championship mindset inside the cage. But her personal life, especially her relationship with longtime coach and fiancé Pat Barry, has sparked more than a few heated conversations. With a significant age gap between the pair and a timeline that raised eyebrows, the couple has found themselves in the middle of one of MMA’s most talked-about off-cage controversies.

Fans know ‘Thug Rose’ for her knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 and her iconic head kick KO title win over Zhang Weili at UFC 261. But many still wonder: how did her romance with Barry begin, and why does it continue to stir debate years later? Let’s break it down.

How did Rose Namajunas meet Pat Barry?

The story begins at Roufusport Gym in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rose Namajunas joined the gym as a teenager, reportedly at age 14, looking to train in MMA. That’s where she met Pat Barry, a former UFC heavyweight known for his leg kicks and brawler style. He had already been training at the gym since around 2005.

The couple got engaged in 2014 when Namajunas was 22. Although they have been in a romantic relationship for more than ten years, the precise chronology of the origin of the relationship remains shrouded in controversy to date.

Talking about their relationship, Barry once stated, “I say we’ve been dating for more than five years, but she says two or three years. We were together a lot longer than I was aware of,” Namajunas replied with a laugh. “It took him a while to chip away at my cold heart, but he did.” But while the love story sounded sweet to some, others weren’t convinced, especially given the earlier comments and timeline.

What is the age gap between Namajunas and her husband?

Rose Namajunas was born in 1992; Barry in 1979. The 13-year age gap became a lightning rod after fans pieced together interviews and dates. Many pointed to Barry’s claim that he “fell in love” the first time he saw her as a sign of concern.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani after Rose Namajunas’ loss at UFC 274, Pat Barry addressed claims made about their relationship. The Roufusport coach mentioned that the misconception about his relationship with the UFC star emanated from an interview from years ago. In that interview, she said that she was 14 years old when she joined her fiancé, Barry to train in MMA, and people took it differently.

Barry said, “That’s where everyone is getting this sh*t from, a botched interview. That’s where everyone is getting all that from because someone decided to write it that way.”

Barry also mentioned that certain comments affected Rose Namajunas in her fight against Carla Esparza. He added, “It’s those types of things everywhere that cause Rose to get into the fight with Carla, and be emotional.”

Still, public figures like Sean Strickland haven’t let the subject go. ‘Tarzan’ doesn’t really hesitate. Sometimes it could cause him some problems like getting into a beef anywhere and everywhere, and that happened when he, Barry, and Rose Namjunas were on a bus. The bus was, of course, taking the fighters and teams to a promotional event for UFC 268.

It was then that Strickland asked Barry the question, “How old was she?” And that was about all that was needed to set fire to the haystack. Barry went on to blame comments like those of Strickland’s for Namajunas’ loss against Esparza at the PPV.

But that did not stop there because, of course, why would it? Strickland would later poke Barry again by tweeting this, “Here’s the thing guys 99 percent of what I say is usually wrong.. This is not that time.. @rosenamajunas!@TheAspenLadd like my post if you need help. I’ll treat Pat Berry and Jim West like they treat minors. Without consent, although it won’t be behind closed doors lmao!” He even went on to post a meme about Barry hinting at Barry inviting interest by distributing “Free Candy” with his car.

Do Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry have kids together?

No, the couple does not have children. Despite being together for over a decade and engaged since 2014, Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry have not started a family. Their relationship remains largely private, and the duo chooses what to share and what to keep out of the headlines.

Still, through criticism and controversy, the couple remains together. Namajunas continues to compete at the highest level, and Barry, though no longer fighting, remains active as her coach and partner.

So, is it love, loyalty, or something more complicated? Whatever the answer, Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry’s story continues to stir debate.

Now, as ‘Thug Rose’ returns to the cage at UFC on ESPN 69 to take on Miranda Maverick, Barry will be in her corner once more. And despite the controversy and the questions, they’re writing their own chapter, no matter what the outside world has to say.