Who Is Jack Della Maddalena’s Coach for UFC 322? Coaches, Gym & Sparring Partners vs Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena’s rise to the top of the UFC welterweight division didn’t happen overnight. It took 9 years from his professional MMA debut in 2016, and a high level of striking precision that turned him into Australia’s newest world champion. But as he prepares to defend his belt at UFC 322 against a monster like Islam Makhachev, a former lightweight king chasing double-champ status, fans want to know one thing: who built JDM into the fighter he is today?

Makhachev enters the bout on a 15-fight win streak, the aura of a Dagestani technician, and a suffocating style that has broken some of the biggest names in the MMA sphere. So, without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into the gym, coach, and team that will be preparing Jack Della Maddalena for war against Makhachev!

Who Is Jack Della Maddalena’s Head Coach Ben Vickers?

Jack Della Maddalena is one of the fastest-rising welterweight stars in the promotion. However, MMA was not his first love. At the outset, like several other Australians, he was interested in becoming a professional rugby player. But with time, he was more captivated by the world of combat sports.

Moreover, he made his professional debut in the niche in 2016 and has managed to make a name for himself in a short space of time. As of now, he boasts an impressive record of 18 wins and only 2 defeats.

JDM was sixteen years old when he walked into Scrappy MMA and Fitness to train under Ben Vickers, who also appears to be the co-owner of Eternal MMA, an Australian promotion where Maddalena fought back in his early years in the sport. As soon as the Perth native entered the gym, Vickers already got the nod that the 29-year-old was going to do something big.

“I’ve always known that he’s going to be amazing at this sport. He was very quiet, softly spoken, unassuming until the cage door closed, and then he was an absolute animal,” Ben Vickers stated on the UFC 315 Countdown video.

Under Vickers, Jack Della Maddalena transformed from a calm Perth teenager into a world champion who thrives under pressure. He refined his boxing roots, built his timing, and turned his jab into one of the sharpest tools in the division. And now, Vickers faces what may be the toughest coaching task of his career: crafting a plan to stop Islam Makhachev’s relentless chain wrestling!

Where Does Jack Della Maddalena Train? Teammates

At the moment, Jack Della Maddalena continues to train in the same facility as he did when he started to compete in the sport. As per several reports, he initially trained at Scrappy MMA and Fitness in Perth, Western Australia. Safe to say, he is under the right guidance as he has attained incredible feats by training in this gym.

When it comes to his teammates, Jack Della Maddalena doesn’t really have anyone who fights in the UFC. His teammates, like Anthony Drillich and Joseph Bird, are all fighting in regional promotions in Australia. However, he has trained with 2-time 145 lbs champ Alexander Volkanovski at times. The two have cross-trained, shared rounds, and built a friendship that proved vital for UFC 322 fight prep. Now that we know where the champion trains, how is he preparing for the biggest test of his career?

Jack Della Maddalena’s Preparation vs Islam Makhachev: Training Camp Strategy & Team

For Jack Della Maddalena, this fight isn’t just a title defense; it’s a defining crossroads. In a recent interview during the UFC 322 media with MMA Junkie and other outlets, he called it a “massive legacy fight,” acknowledging exactly what’s at stake: his undefeated UFC run, his welterweight belt, and his claim as one of Australia’s top fighters ever.

To prepare for Makhachev’s smothering style, the champion revealed, “Going in there five rounds with Islam, you’ve got to expect to at least hit the ground at some point. He’s battle tested, he’s been in there against some of the best guys, so expect to hit the ground, but it’s what you can do with that. Obviously perfect world, we’d keep him away and not hit the ground. But we expect a full mixed martial arts battle.”

He also said he spoke “in-depth” with Volkanovski about Makhachev’s tendencies, late-round behavior, and pressure patterns, since he knows first-hand what stepping into the cage against the Dagestani is like. Now the question is simple: will that preparation be enough to stop a two-division dream?