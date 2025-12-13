Brandon Royval’s name doesn’t just sit in the flyweight rankings, it ricochets through the division like his scrambles inside the cage. As he prepares once again for a long-delayed meeting with Manel Kape at UFC Vegas 112, fans revisiting his journey often land on the same question: who is “Raw Dawg” when the gloves come off?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The fighter’s chaos-driven style is well known, but the story of where he comes from, what shaped him, and how his roots steered him into mixed martial arts is far less explored. So, what built the man behind the mayhem? And how did his upbringing help forge one of the most unpredictable contenders in the UFC today?

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Royval’s roots in Denver, Colorado, and American upbringing

Brandon Royval was born on August 16, 1992, in Denver, Colorado, and spent his entire childhood in the Mile High City. His early life wasn’t glamorous; it was shaped by family, neighborhood scraps, and the cultural backdrop of a Mexican household. Royval holds American citizenship and has not made his religion public.

As he once put it, “When you grow up in a Mexican family, you watch boxing.” Those boxing nights with his brother Darian became a spark. Darian was known around their neighborhood for his scrapping ability and fighting aptitude, and Royval had to learn how to defend himself early. That sibling rivalry pushed him toward martial arts long before he considered it a career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Royval (@broyval) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

By sixth grade, Royval had discovered MMA. By 15, he was training Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai. And by 18, he entered the amateur circuit, stacking three amateur belts and going undefeated, all wins coming by first-round submissions, according to his UFC.com Q&A.

He even revealed his why, “I started training because I was in love with the sport. I would train with my brother and I needed an advantage, so I started taking classes.” But love for the sport doesn’t always pay the bills, at least not at first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

From security guard to flyweight contender: Royval’s journey

Before Royval became a ranked UFC contender, MMA wasn’t his full-time life. For years, he worked as a youth service specialist at a juvenile detention center, clocking long shifts while trying to balance training at Factory X.

That changed in 2020. After defeating Tim Elliott by second-round submission in his UFC debut, and earning a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, everything shifted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to MMA Junkie at the time, Royval explained, “I put in my two-week notice (Tuesday). I’ve been working since I was 15 years old, so this is the first time I don’t have to have a job, and I can actually pursue MMA. This is the first time.”

From there, the rise began with a UFC contract, explosive wins, and a fighting style built on scrambles, grit, and unfiltered creativity. To Royval, competing in the UFC wasn’t just a goal, it was the culmination of years of sacrifice.

As he said, “It means the world to me. I spent over a decade preparing for this moment.” And as he heads toward his showdown with Manel Kape, one question lingers: will the kid who once trained just to keep up with his older brother finally turn that lifelong grind into UFC gold?