Where Is Reinier De Ridder From? All About UFC Star’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

After conquering ONE Championship’s 185 lbs and 205 lbs divisions, Reinier de Ridder has stepped into the UFC to showcase his fighting skills. The way he submitted Gerald Meerschaert with an arm triangle in his promotional debut truly set the tone for things to come. He’s not the loudest fighter in the room, but when the cage door closes, “The Dutch Knight” speaks through his actions.

Now, at 35 years old, De Ridder continues to rise through the ranks, preparing to face Brendan Allen at UFC Vancouver on October 18, after Anthony Hernandez withdrew from the original bout. But where does this stoic warrior come from? And how did his upbringing in the Netherlands shape the disciplined fighter we see today?

What Part of The Netherlands Does Reinier de Ridder Come From?

Reinier de Ridder was born on September 7, 1990, in Tilburg, a city in the southern province of North Brabant in the Netherlands. Known for its rich culture and strong sports heritage, Tilburg had over 229,000 residents in 2024, making it the seventh-largest city in the country.

Talking to ONE FC back in 2020, De Ridder said, “I’m a Dutch-made man. I had a really nice childhood. I grew up in a small place just outside Tilburg and, like a lot of Dutch cities, there were a lot of good possibilities.”

Tilburg is home to Tilburg University and several other major academic institutions, but for De Ridder, the city’s real classroom was the gym. Its mix of urban life and close-knit neighborhoods gave him structure, something that would later translate into the discipline required to become one of the sport’s most efficient grapplers. As for his religion, there is no information available as the Dutch fighter hasn’t spoken about his faith or beliefs publicly.

He now fights out of Breda, Netherlands, but Tilburg will always remain the heart of his story, the place where he first learned to fight, to balance humility with ambition, and to dream of something greater. But how did his early years in this peaceful Dutch town turn him into one of MMA’s most calculated submission specialists?

How Did His Upbringing Shape His MMA Career Trajectory?

‘The Dutch Knight’ also revealed that he didn’t have a classic rags-to-riches kind of story. Instead, he had a pretty decent time growing up. He revealed, “I didn’t have a rough childhood and I never had to defend myself on the streets. It was just a good sport to do. It was a hobby, a good way to train, and something I always really enjoyed. It never got really far. I won some regional titles in judo, but nothing major. Everything just started to click with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and mixed martial arts later in life.”

While their names are not known to the public, it’s well known that De Ridder’s father was a taxi driver, while his mother was a civil servant. Growing up in Tilburg created a lot of opportunities for ‘The Dutch Knight’. Even though he was academically strong, he didn’t like sitting and studying at school. Instead, his mind and energy were focused on athletics. He admitted that he would usually go out to play football in the fields instead of studying.

Yet, the lessons learned from a childhood spent on the mats became part of his identity as a fighter. Now, even as one of the UFC’s elite, De Ridder stays true to those values. Outside the cage, he co-owns a physical therapy clinic in Breda, balancing medical work with training. “I’m a physical therapist,” he shared in a UFC Q&A. “I don’t work as much anymore, but I still do some ultrasound diagnostics and co-own the gym.”

What Martial Arts Did Reinier de Ridder Train in Growing Up?

Reinier De Ridder’s martial arts journey began with judo at the age of 5, where he later earned a black belt in his teens. The art taught him balance, leverage, and humility, values that shaped his approach to combat and life. Soon, he traversed the land of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and found it to be life-changing. After all, he won medals at the European BJJ Championship in 2016 and 2017. With 2 silver medals on his neck, De Ridder found his way to ONE Championship, and the rest is history.

From Tilburg’s quiet streets to the roar of the UFC Octagon, Reinier De Ridder’s story isn’t one of struggle or fame. It’s one of steady progress, relentless discipline, and a deep-rooted belief that success isn’t about chaos, it’s about control. And if history is any indication, “The Dutch Knight” isn’t done carving his legacy just yet!