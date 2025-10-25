Where Is Mackenzie Dern From? Nationality, Hometown, Ethnicity, and Religion

Few fighters in the UFC embody two cultures as seamlessly as Mackenzie Dern. Born in Arizona but raised between the deserts of the American Southwest and the beaches of Brazil, the 32-year-old strawweight contender has long blurred the line between both worlds. Her accent may sound Brazilian, her passport says American, and her fighting style? A mix of both!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dern’s roots run deep in martial arts. The daughter of BJJ legend Wellington ‘Megaton’ Dias, she began rolling on the mats before most kids learned to read. Today, she’s not only one of the most decorated grapplers in MMA but also a top UFC contender preparing to face Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321 for the vacant strawweight title. But where exactly does Mackenzie Dern come from? Let’s trace her journey from Arizona to Rio and beyond!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Mackenzie Dern Brazilian or American? Her Dual Nationality Explained

Mackenzie Dern was born in the United States, but also carried her father’s Brazilian roots. Hence, Dern holds two nationalities – American and Brazilian. As for her religious beliefs, the UFC star features the words ‘God First’ on her Instagram profile, indicating her faith in Christianity.

At the age of 3 years, Dern started training with her father and her stepmother, who was also a black belt. As she once explained, “My dad and stepmom are both Brazilian. My boyfriend speaks Portuguese. I’m speaking Portuguese more than English. I still have lots of interactions in English of course. But I think in Portuguese, anything to do with fight is all in Portuguese in my mind, I dream in Portuguese.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Dern 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@mackenziedern) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Mackenzie Dern made her MMA debut with Legacy Fighting Alliance, a Houston-based MMA promotion. Then she took an interest in the Invicta Fighting Championship, where she made her debut in 2017 and won the fight with an armbar in round three. Naturally, the UFC was the next stop for her, and she’s been a part of Dana White‘s promotion since 2018. Now, let us take a look at Mackenzie Dern’s life before her venture into mixed martial arts.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Where Was Mackenzie Dern Born and How Did She Grow Up Between USA and Brazil?

Mackenzie Dern was born on March 24, 1993, in Phoenix, Arizona, and her martial arts story began at just three years old, training alongside her father and stepmother, Luciana Tavares, who was also a black belt. While other kids were learning playground games, Dern was learning armbar transitions. By 14, she was competing in adult divisions, often defeating older, stronger opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her journey wasn’t just defined by medals; it was about making history. Mackenzie Dern became the only female BJJ competitor to win Gold Medals at Black Belt level in all five of the IBJJF’s major Gi Championships—the Worlds, the Euros, the Pan Ams, the Brazilian Nationals, and the Asian Open. Among her most famous victories came when she defeated the much larger Gabi Garcia, a feat few women in Jiu-Jitsu history can claim.

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 11: Mackenzie Dern poses on the scale during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Even after graduating from Ironwood High School in Glendale, Dern remained deeply tied to Brazil. Her accent, lifestyle, and even her thought process reflected her dual upbringing. But none of it would’ve been possible without the man who first tied her belt, her father.

Mackenzie Dern’s Father Wellington Dias and Her BJJ Legacy

Although Mackenzie Dern’s father, Wellington ‘Megaton’ Dias, is a famous BJJ practitioner, he didn’t have as much success as his daughter did in the grappling game. Nevertheless, he has a 7th-degree coral belt in BJJ, is a 4-time Pan American champion, and has even won silver and bronze medals in multiple World Championship campaigns. On the other hand, there isn’t much available in the public domain about Dern’s mother.

Although Mackenzie Dern was actually born and mostly brought up in Arizona, Dern says that she is most comfortable speaking Portuguese. Dern, who is the mother of a 4-year-old daughter, Moa, openly admitted to having a Portuguese boyfriend, Wesley Santos, whom she later married, who speaks to her in their native language. Naturally, most of her conversations happen in Portuguese.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Dern is one of the most good-looking fighters on the entire UFC roster, and her father wanted her to leverage that and dive into the modeling world rather than see her get punched in an MMA fight. Although Dern chose to get into mixed martial arts, she doesn’t think it would be wise to let her daughter become a fighter as well. “Honestly, I don’t I don’t know if I will be ready to see my daughter get punched in the face when she’s older,” Dern told the UFC a few years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Dern 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@mackenziedern) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Mackenzie Dern also got divorced not too long ago, and in an interview, she said that the struggles she faced during the tough times helped her secure a win against Angela Hill last year. She put on a great show and was given the UFC Vegas 73 Fight of the Night bonus for her triumph. Now, as she prepares to face Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321, one thing remains clear, wherever Mackenzie Dern fights, she carries both flags in her heart!