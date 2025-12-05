Who Is Brandon Moreno’s Wife Shirley? Marriage, Kids & Family Life

Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is on a two-fight win streak, and his comeback trail continues at UFC 323, where he meets rising contender Tatsuro Taira in a fight that could reshape the flyweight division once again. But away from rankings and scorecards, there is another constant that has followed Moreno through every high and low: his family. And at the center of that family is the woman who has been with him since long before he became Mexico’s first UFC champion.

Fans know ‘The Assassin Baby’ for his heart, his pace, and his unforgettable wars. But who is the person who stood beside him through the grind, the setbacks, and the title wins? Let’s take a closer look at the woman who has been in his corner long before the Octagon ever was.

Who is Shirley Moreno? Brandon Moreno’s wife and high school sweetheart

The name of Brandon Moreno’s better half is Shirley Moreno. Reportedly, the couple has been married for over a decade now. Moreno met his then-high school sweetheart, Shirley, in the year 2011. With more than a decade’s worth of time spent together, Moreno and his significant other often express their feelings for each other on social media.

‘The Assassin Baby’ revealed his wife’s roots in a conversation with the former UFC heavyweight and podcaster, Brendan Schaub. Moreno stated, “She was born in Texas. She grew up on the border with Texas and Tamaulipas. She speaks Spanish and English.”

Apparently, Shirley prefers keeping details of her personal life away from the crowd. There is no further information found about her family or anything else related to her origin. But what we do know is that Mrs.Moreno has devoted herself to being the biggest supporter of her husband. She currently looks after their household primarily. She has also accompanied Brandon to almost all of his UFC fights to date. All this begs the obvious next question: children.

Brandon Moreno’s three daughters: Maddie, Megan & Morgan

The couple has three kids together. Moreno and Shirley’s daughters are named Maddie, who was born in 2014, Megan, born in 2018, and Morgan, who was born in 2021. All three of them often adorn the social media profiles of both their mom and dad.

‘The Assassin Baby’ may also be called a thorough family man. He prefers spending most of his time outside the UFC with his wife and kids. But do you know that the former flyweight champion’s family was primarily focused on a completely different trade? Let’s take a look at Moreno’s early life.

About Moreno’s family and early life

Moreno began his journey in the world of MMA at the age of 12. And his family was in the business of making piñatas. On his family’s business, the former flyweight champion once said, “Every day I saw, always, how my parents worked so hard to give us the best opportunities and the best life possible.”

However, Moreno didn’t really have a knack for the stuff. He said, “I never had the right ability to make the piñatas, but it was a fun part of my life. I’m a better fighter than a piñata maker.”

Of course, like most parents, Moreno’s mother, Cecilia Carrilo, wasn’t a fan of having her son enter the realm of sanctioned fighting. Instead, she wanted him to study, go to college, and become a lawyer or some other highly paid professional. Nevertheless, she ultimately stood in support of Moreno’s decision to stick to MMA.

As he prepares to face Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323, the former champion once again leans on the family that carried him from local gyms in Tijuana to the world stage. Will that foundation help launch Moreno into another title run? Fans will have their answer on fight night, but his family story remains one of the most compelling parts of his journey, win or lose!