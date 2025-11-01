Who Is Sedriques Dumas’ Girlfriend Jasmine? Everything About Their Relationship, Kids & Legal Troubles

Sedriques Dumas has been gradually carving out his place in the UFC’s middleweight division. From the start, ‘The Reaper’ drew attention during his first UFC appearance, largely due to the controversies surrounding him rather than his performances. So far, Dumas has seen five of his scheduled UFC bouts canceled, with many of those setbacks tied to issues outside competition. Earlier this year, Dumas found himself under intense scrutiny after reports of legal troubles surfaced just weeks following one of his fights.

Things escalated when authorities canceled Sedriques Dumas’s UFC 317 fight after he failed to gain approval to remove his ankle monitor, a restriction tied to a domestic violence case filed by his former partner and the mother of his children. While the public knows little about Dumas’s ex-girlfriend, let’s take a closer look at the UFC middleweight’s turbulent relationship history, family, and ongoing legal challenges.

Who Is Jasmine? Sedriques Dumas’ girlfriend and mother of his children

Sedriques Dumas grew up in a rough neighborhood of Pensacola, Florida, where he faced bullying and domestic violence throughout his childhood. Despite these challenges, he was a gifted athlete and harbored dreams of becoming a professional sportsman. Later, as a Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) alumnus, Dumas joined the UFC in 2023 and has since recorded two wins and one loss.

Initially, his girlfriend, Jasmine, supported his MMA career; however, during his legal troubles, he reportedly began a relationship with someone else, about whom little is publicly known. Consequently, his personal life has remained a topic of public curiosity alongside his professional achievements.

How many kids do Sedriques Dumas and Jasmine have together?

With Jasmine, Sedriques Dumas has three children: Leo, Lila, and Landon. However, their relationship faced difficulties, which also contributed to legal troubles for the 28-year-old. Furthermore, recent updates indicate that Dumas now has a fourth child, though he has not publicly confirmed this.

In a social media tribute to his late father, he shared a picture of his father’s tombstone and wrote in the caption: “I hope you know Pops that I love you and I miss you and I’m very grateful to have you every day every second and every time something came about that happened to me. I wish you can see all your grandkids. All four of them do love you, and I wish you was here with your family.”

However, it is not confirmed whether his fourth child is with Jasmine, and consequently, the current status of their relationship remains unclear.

Sedriques Dumas’ legal troubles: felony charges against Jasmin explained

In April, authorities took Sedriques Dumas into custody, and he remained behind bars following his arrest. Authorities said they responded to a disturbance at a residence, where the woman claimed that Dumas, her ex-boyfriend with whom she shares a child, entered through an unlocked front door, then “threw the back door of the residence open in an aggressive manner” and “forcefully” took the phone she was holding.

The victim stated that she was speaking with her current boyfriend when Dumas allegedly snatched the phone and stormed back into the house. The victim said she followed him and demanded the phone back while warning him that he was going to jail. Police said the victim told them that Dumas allegedly said, “if I’m going to jail then I’m going to get my rings back.”

Dumas reportedly tried to take the rings by force but was unsuccessful. Given the situation, authorities said they had “probable cause to arrest Dumas” on multiple charges, including home invasion/robbery, domestic battery, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. However, this was not the first incident between the former partners.

What happened between Sedriques Dumas and his girlfriend in february 2024?

Escambia County jail records show that authorities booked Sedriques Dumas on February 13, 2024, on felony battery charges related to domestic violence allegations. However, they later reduced the charges to a misdemeanor. According to police reports, the UFC middleweight allegedly struck the mother of his child and scratched her, and authorities also cited a text in which Dumas reportedly admitted to the incident.

During the jury trial, he pleaded not guilty to the domestic violence charges, further adding to a series of ongoing legal issues. Moreover, since 2014, Dumas has faced more than 10 arrests, including similar allegations. Now, putting the past behind him, Sedriques Dumas steps into the octagon against Donge Johnson at UFC Vegas 110. As a father of four, he is looking to rebound from previous setbacks and make a fresh mark in his career.