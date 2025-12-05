Despite never getting a title shot after the draw against current champion Magomed Ankalaev in 2022, Jan Blachowicz remains one of the UFC’s top fighters. While he’s not the kind of fighter who loves too much public attention, there are still a lot of fans who want to know the Polish star from a personal standpoint. So without further delay, let’s explore a bit about his personal life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

By personal life, we mean Jan Blachowicz’s relationship status because the former UFC light heavyweight champion is off the market. The 42-year-old veteran has been married to his wife, Dorota Jurkowska, for a while now. So ahead of his Octagon return this weekend at UFC 323, check out the details of his significant other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Dorota Jurkowska, Jan Blachowicz’s wife

They say behind every successful man stands a strong woman, and for Jan Blachowicz, that has certainly been the case. From his girlfriend to his fiancée, and now his wife, Dorota Jurkowska has been by his side through thick and thin since they first met in 2007.

While the exact date of their marriage remains private, what many might not know is that Jurkowska also manages the former UFC champion’s career. On top of that, she is a successful entrepreneur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jan Blachowicz (@janblachowicz) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Dorota has been a constant pillar of support for Blachowicz. “She’s a big part of my life, and she’s been with me when I had nothing, no money, nothing. Now, when I have almost everything, she’s still with me… without her, I don’t think I would be the champion, you know,” Blachowicz told RT Sport MMA. Together, they have built both a family and a career, and along the way, they have welcomed children into their lives.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan Blachowicz and Dorota’s relationship: From 2007 to marriage

The exact moment when Jan Blachowicz and Dorota first met remains unknown to many. Still, they have built an incredible journey together, both personally and professionally. Jan Blachowicz not only shares a professional bond with Dorota but also marries her, making their relationship deeply personal.

“One month before the fight, we are just business people, we don’t talk about love and relationships. She brings sparring partners, you know, everything that I need… One month before the fight, we are business partners, after the fight, everything is back to normal, and we are lovers again and a family,” Jan Blachowicz explained in a candid interview.

The couple has one child, Jan Blachowicz Jr., named after his father. In fact, the UFC star introduced his son to the world at birth and even postponed his fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 to welcome him.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Dorota Jurkowska saved Jan Blachowicz’s UFC career during his losing streak

Before fighting for the title belt, Jan Blachowicz faced a tough start under Dana White & Co. Although he had already made a name for himself in the Polish MMA scene, his early UFC career was underwhelming. In his first six bouts, he went 2-4, and the promotion seriously considered releasing him. That’s when his then-girlfriend and manager, Dorota Jurkowska, stepped in to help.

Between 2015 and 2017, Blachowicz went through a rough patch, with a losing streak that put his UFC future at risk. At this critical moment, Dorota took charge, leveraging her managerial skills to reach out to the UFC matchmaking team and emphasize that Blachowicz was a major star in Poland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I pushed them so hard to give Jan one more chance. I told them that Jan is a huge star in Poland, and I knew they wanted to hold an event in Poland. I told them, ‘He needs to be on this card!’ That was my last argument for him not to be fired,” Dorota Jurkowska told ESPN.

Now, Jan Blachowicz faces a situation similar to what he experienced earlier in his career. After suffering two consecutive losses in his last fights, he has an opportunity to make a comeback this weekend at UFC 323. Can the Polish star bounce back at the age of 42? Share your predictions below.