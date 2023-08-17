Who Is Sean O’Malley’s Wife Danya Gonzalez? Age, Profession, Open Relationship, and Everything You Need to Know About UFC Star’s Partner

Sean O’Malley has grown to become one of the most popular MMA fighters, not only in the UFC but in all of MMA. He boasts an impressive record of 17 wins and 1 loss and carries the UFC bantamweight title around his waist, which he will put up for grabs at UFC 306 inside the Sphere in Las Vegas against Merab Dvalishvili. It surely is one of the most highly anticipated matches in 2024, but that’s not what we’re going to talk about today.

As Sean O’Malley gears up for his second title defense on September 14th, we will take a deep dive into his personal life, especially his wife, Danya Gonzalez. O’Malley and his wife Danya Gonzalez have been together for a long time. Let us take a look at some details regarding their relationship, their love story, and details about Gonzalez’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where is Danya Gonzalez from? What does she do? Early life and more

Sean O’Malley’s wife Danya Gonzalez owns a small business in Arizona. She was born in the year 1991 and stands at 5’6 inches, weighing around 57 kg (126 lbs). However, the details regarding her exact date of birth are not available. In addition to being a business owner, she is also an entrepreneur and a hairstylist. Moreover, Gonzalez also has a degree in cosmetology, which she completed in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danya O’Malley (@hairapy.by.danya) Expand Post

The biggest question that fans have is when did her relationship start with Sean O’Malley. Well, there was a third-party involvement in it, so, without wasting much time, let’s have a look at that front, shall we?

How did Sean O’Malley and Danya Gonzalez meet?

‘Suga’ met his wife, Danya Gonzalez, at a gym where he trained MMA with his coach, Tim Welch. O’Malley was about 19 or 20 years old and Gonzalez mistook him for a 15-year-old due to his youthful looks. That was the time when they hit it off and their relationship slowly progressed. Furthermore, Danya Gonzalez is about three years older than Sean O’Malley. The UFC bantamweight champion also revealed that it was his coach who asked him to approach his now-wife, and that’s when their relationship started to take shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danya O’Malley (@hairapy.by.danya) Expand Post

Sean O’Malley is immensely thankful for the help provided by his girlfriend Danya while he was still growing as an MMA fighter. She ensured that he had all the necessary resources to pursue his goals and made sure that his basic needs were met. But do they have kids? Well, yes, O’Malley and Gonzalez do have one child.

All we know about Sean O’Malley and Danya Gonzalez’s kids

‘Suga’ and his wife had a daughter

named Elena in the latter half of 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danya O’Malley (@hairapy.by.danya) Expand Post

. She’s almost four years old now and Sean O’Malley and Danya Gonzalez, have both shared pictures of her on social media for fans to see. Now, we don’t know if she’ll follow in her father’s footsteps, unlike Conor McGregor , who’s shown instances of training his oldest son to become an MMA fighter.

During this period, O’Malley and Gonzalez lived together under mutually agreed conditions. ‘Suga’ was able to stay in her house while, at the same time, splitting bills and other expenses. It is without a doubt that Danya is an integral part of Sean O’Malley’s life, but their relationship is a rather unconventional one. Let’s dive a bit deeper into that aspect of ‘Suga’s relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Are Sean O’Malley and Danya Gonzalez in an open relationship?

The UFC bantamweight champion revealed a couple of years ago that he and his wife are in an open relationship. He revealed that he wanted to live and enjoy his own life and that’s why they took that step in their relationship.

During an appearance on the ‘Full Send’ podcast, O’Malley said, “Everyone has a different take on what an open relationship is. I like to think of ours as just an open-minded relationship where we don’t own each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite expressing his reservations about being in a monogamous relationship, O’Malley has confessed that he would be lost without his wife. Their open relationship has seen its fair share of struggles, yet they still show each other affection and understanding.

If O’Malley can get the job done at UFC 306 this weekend, it will be the ultimate reward for the sacrifices he and his partner made for his fighting career. After all, Merab Svalishvili is no pushover and it’ll be exciting to see how things go down at the $2.3 billion Sphere.