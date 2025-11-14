Who Is Antonina Shevchenko? Valentina’s Sister, MMA Career & Relationship With Pavel Fedotov

When fans talk about the Shevchenko legacy, they usually begin with Valentina, the two-time UFC Flyweight Champion and the woman that many fans have dubbed as one of the greatest female fighters alive. But long before ‘Bullet’ began stacking UFC belts, another Shevchenko was already carving her own path through rings across the world. That sister was Antonina, the quiet storm with a resume many fighters would envy.

She competed in over 40 Muay Thai and kickboxing matches, claimed multiple world titles, and even became a pioneer inside the UFC. And as Valentina prepares for Zhang Weili at UFC 322, interest in her family is exploding in the MMA sphere once again. Who shaped the champion? Who sharpened her skills? And what role did her older sister play in that journey?

Who Is Antonina Shevchenko? Valentina’s Sister & Former MMA Fighter

Antonina Shevchenko isn’t just Valentina’s older sister, she’s a decorated combat sports veteran in her own right. Born on November 20, 1984, she holds both Kyrgyz and Peruvian identity, mirroring the global path the Shevchenko family eventually took.

Before she ever touched a UFC canvas, Antonina dominated Muay Thai. Between 2003 and 2017, she fought in 40 professional kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts, winning 39 of them. Her only loss came against Yulia Voskoboynik. Along the way, she racked up four IFMA World Championship gold medals, multiple silvers, and titles in WKC, Phoenix FC, and Lion Fight, where she defended her belt twice.

Her MMA story began even earlier. She debuted in 2002, went 3–0, then stepped away for twelve years. When she returned in 2017, she quickly climbed to 7–1 and earned a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series. There, she stopped Jaimelene Nievera with brutal clinch knees, winning by second-round TKO and securing her UFC contract.

Is Antonina Shevchenko Married to Pavel Fedotov? Their Relationship Status

Antonina’s life outside the cage is just as fascinating as her fight record. She isn’t only a fighter, she’s literally a pilot! She once said she dreamed of flying since childhood, and she made that dream real. After moving to the U.S. in 2019, she bought a Cessna 172K and trained for a commercial license while still fighting in the UFC. She later completed both her IFR and commercial pilot certifications, proving she could master the skies as confidently as she mastered the clinch.

But when it comes to her romantic life, things get hazier. Many sources claim Antonina Shevchenko is married to her longtime coach, Pavel Fedotov, the same man who discovered the Shevchenko sisters, trained them, traveled the world with them, and helped them dominate Muay Thai before they entered MMA.

However, the rumor has never been officially confirmed. Reports call them married. Some call them partners. Others say the relationship is strictly professional. What’s certain is that Fedotov has been central to both sisters’ careers, shaping their discipline, their style, and their legendary work ethic. Now that we know who Antonina is and who stands beside her, let’s compare the sisters inside the cage.

Antonina Shevchenko vs Valentina: Comparing the Shevchenko Sisters’ MMA Records

Although Valentina may be the global superstar, Antonina’s MMA journey holds its own weight. She began her professional mixed martial arts career way back in 2002 and went undefeated through her first seven fights, as we mentioned earlier.

She entered the promotion in style, earning her UFC contract on DWCS with a TKO finish. She then won at the TUF 28 Finale, pushing her streak to 7–0. But her perfect run ended against veteran Roxanne Modafferi, who defeated her by split decision in 2019.

From there, Antonina alternated wins and losses, ending her UFC tenure with a 4–4 record. When her entire professional career is counted, she stands at 10–4, compared to the ‘Bullet’s 25-4-1. In one of her interviews, Valentina Shevchenko said, “We always do the training camps together anyway, and we train together, helping each other out. Now having this opportunity to fight on the same event, we’re also going to have the same opportunity to rest together. And most importantly, our trainer, master Pavel Fedotov, he’s going to get more of a break because he’s always training Antonina. She fights, and then he has to prepare me, and then I fight and back to Antonina, so yeah. We always have a rest, but he’s always working non-stop, so this will be better for him too.”

As such, Valentina may stand at the peak of the UFC mountain today, preparing for another massive test at UFC 322, but her climb was never a solo journey. Antonina’s championships, her world travels, her discipline, and even her setbacks all helped shape the champion the world knows as ‘Bullet’ and remains one of MMA’s most fascinating sibling stories.