Is Valentina Shevchenko Married? Her Husband, Relationship Status & Personal Life Revealed

Valentina Shevchenko has danced with destiny and fought with fire, earning her place as one of the greatest female fighters in UFC history. From 2018 to 2022, she remained unbeaten inside the Octagon and holds the record for most title fight wins in the women’s flyweight division’s history. Even in 2025, she continues to add chapters to her story, beating Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 and preparing for a superfight with former strawweight queen Zhang Weili at UFC 322.

But when the gloves come off and the lights go dim, who stands beside her? While fans know her for her devastating kicks and icy stare, the question of her love life has always lingered. Is there a special someone in ‘Bullet’s life? Or is her heart reserved for the thrill of combat? Let’s peel back the layers and uncover the truth!

Does Valentina Shevchenko Have a Husband? Debunking Pavel Fedotov Marriage Rumors

Back when Valentina Shevchenko was running her camps in South America alongside her coach, Pavel Fedotov, a rumor floated around that she was married to her coach. Fedotov has been training the Shevchenko sisters since the start of their careers. It was he who saw the immense potential in them.

Initially, Fedotov was a bit hesitant to teach the young girls as he considered them to be frail, but as they grew, he understood that there was something special in them. However, with time, rumors floated around about their dating. It didn’t help that the two were seen everywhere together, traveling, training, and even spending off-camp downtime side by side. Still, both have shot down the talks. And reportedly, Fedotov is married to her sister, Antonina Shevchenko.

So, is Valentina Shevchenko married? No. The marriage rumors surrounding Fedotov are false. With that cleared up, what about her current dating life?

Is Valentina Shevchenko Dating Anyone? Her Discreet Personal Life & Relationship Status

The flyweight queen has made headlines not only for her skills in MMA but also for the silence surrounding her love life. With 25 wins under her belt and a career built on relentless focus, Valentina Shevchenko has often chosen privacy over public spectacle.

In fact, before UFC 289 at a media day event, a fan threw out the question, “I’ve got two questions, both for Valentina Shevchenko. One, are you single? And two, do you want my number?”

The champion’s response? With a laugh, she replied, “Thank you! I am single, but I am not sure about the number!” But there’s one incident that caught everyone off guard. At UFC 300, cameras spotted Valentina Shevchenko laughing it up next to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The two shared smiles, leaned in close, and sparked immediate buzz. Was there chemistry? Or just cage-side camaraderie?

Murray didn’t help matters. Shortly after, he posted a photo of them together on X, captioned, “My date is whooping any of y’all’s a**…🥰 #UFC300.” A bold claim, or a playful jab?

Neither has confirmed nor denied anything further. Valentina Shevchenko’s been quiet on the matter since it happened, and Murray has moved on without adding fuel to the fire. Was it a date? A joke? A misread moment? We may never know.

Valentina Shevchenko’s Children: Does the UFC Champion Have Kids?

Despite countless rumors over the years, there has never been confirmation, hints, or posts suggesting she has kids. Even during long stretches between title fights, Valentina Shevchenko has remained dedicated to training, traveling, and competing, a lifestyle that leaves little time for parenthood. Her focus remains on her craft, her heritage, and her continued evolution as one of the greatest female fighters of all time. As she prepares for Zhang Weili at UFC 322, her discipline and clarity remain unwavering. And perhaps that’s the secret behind her reign, a life guarded from distractions and rooted in passion rather than publicity.