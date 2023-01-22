Why Is Jamahal Hill Called ‘Sweet Dreams’? All about ex-UFC champ’s nickname

Jamahal Hill was successful in capturing the UFC light heavyweight championship back at UFC 283 in January 2023. He won the belt after defeating MMA veteran Glover Teixeira via a unanimous decision. Hill won the company’s top prize for the first time in his UFC tenure. Alas, it was not the longest reign in the division since he would have to let go of it all.

Hill ended up relinquishing the title after suffering an injury in his Achilles tendon during a game of basketball. However, now after recovering, he’s all set to challenge the reigning champion, Alex Pereira in the big main event of UFC 300. Today, we will take look at the story behind the new light heavyweight champion’s nickname, ‘Sweet Dreams.’

Beyonce inspired the nickname of Jamahal Hill

It was indeed a “sweet dream” for Jamahal Hill to finally get his hands on the gold. But how did he get this nickname? After his recent performance, fans will surely want to know the story behind ‘Sweet Dreams.’ Jamahal Hill made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 166 in January 2020. His record in the promotion stands at 12 wins, with only 1 defeat.

Hill is the first fighter from Dana White’s Contender Series to win a UFC title. There were many people who doubted his ability to win UFC’s top prize. But he proved everybody wrong with his dominant performance at UFC 283. Post-fight, his opponent, Glover Teixeira, announced his retirement from the sport after an illustrious MMA career.

There is a lot to be said about a fighter’s personality through their nickname. Sometimes, these names are given to them by their family and friends. While sometimes it is inspired by certain events and people in an athlete’s life. Jamahal Hill spoke to ESPN where he explained how he arrived at ‘Sweet Dreams.’ “‘Sweet Dreams’ originally came from about 2010.”

He added, “I was fighting my first amateur fight, and I didn’t have a nickname. We were sitting, writing down, you know, they have the paperwork.” Hill mentioned that as soon as the paperwork was done, he was asked for his nickname. He found an unusual inspiration for the nickname. Hill said, “I’m like ‘I don’t have one.’ I’m sitting here trying to think and then this Beyoncé song ‘You can be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare’ that came on and one of my teammates was like ‘You should be Sweet Dreams.‘”

The newly former light heavyweight champ took a liking to that and started using that as his new moniker.

His UFC 300 comeback

Jamahal Hill’s story to the comeback is interesting, or perhaps it’s more accurate to say that his opponent, Alex Pereira’s story is the one that resonates interestingly with Hill. Jamahal Hill is the man that defeated Pereira’s coach, Glover Teixeira to take the light heavyweight title away.

Now, Hill is back and all set to take it back from him. He has been touted as one of the most exciting LHW fighters in the promotion and Dana White announced the big main event after much suspense. Are you expecting UFC 300 to be as big as promised? Will his past-injury cause Hill trouble? Let us know your thoughts.

