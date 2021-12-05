Dustin Poirier’s Nickname ‘The Diamond’ – Real Meaning Behind UFC LW Star’s Moniker

Dustin Poirier is undeniably one of the best fighters on the UFC roster. The former interim lightweight champion shocked the world with his recent performances in the past few years. Poirier has beaten many icons in the UFC, including Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Conor McGregor. Poirier’s grit and sportsmanship are one aspect of him that fans know, and his nickname ‘The Diamond’ is another, which will be our focus in this article.

Poirier has been a professional fighter since 2009. He started off by competing in fighting promotions around Louisiana, where he is originally from. Prior to the WEC and UFC merger, Poirier made his first WEC debut back in 2010, at WEC50. Since then, his nickname, The Diamond’, has come under the fan’s radar. But what does that really mean? Now, as we head towards his UFC 302 fight against Islam Makhachev, let’s explore the details behind his moniker, shall we?

Why is Dustin Poirier dubbed as ‘The Diamond’?

Poirier isn’t dubbed as ‘The Diamond’ for nothing; he earned the moniker for himself. He got into a lot of fights as a youngster, which earned him a tough reputation. We know Dustin as ‘The Diamond’ because of his toughness and grit as a fighter.

There is no doubt that Poirier is living up to his moniker. We’ve seen Poirier face some of the hardest opponents in the lightweight division and eat strikes that would normally knock other competitors out. Poirier is never afraid to close in on a fight and is undeniably as tough as they come.

We dub Poirier as ‘The Diamond’ inside the octagon, but there is no doubt that he is a gem on the outside as well. Dustin and his wife run a charity called ‘The Good Fight Foundation.’ For his outstanding charity work, the UFC awarded Poirier with the ‘ Forrest Griffin Community Award’.

via Imago ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 23: Dustin Poirier addresses the media after the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The organization generates funds for those in need, primarily through the auction of Poirier’s fight-worn gear, but also through donations. Many prominent names in the UFC have contributed to Poirier’s foundation. Some of these include UFC president Dana White and former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Speaking of ‘The Eagle’, Poirier is set to take on his protégé, as we’ve mentioned already. Having lost to Nurmagomedov, ‘The Diamond’ has predicted a KO win over Islam Makhachev.

‘The Diamond’ predicts a KO victory at UFC 302

Dustin Poirier is one of the most complete fighters in the UFC. But he is a very specialized striker, who has over 15 career knockouts. That’s the way he won the majority of his fights, and at UFC 302, he thinks the result will be no different. Having gained confidence after knocking out surging contender Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299, Poirier is envisioning a similar way to finish Islam Makhachev, who’s on a hot 13-fight winning streak.

via Imago UFC 284 PERTH, Islam Makhachev of Russia is seen before his fight with Alex Volkanovski of Australia during their Lightweight title bout at UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, February 12, 2023. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20230212001762835188

“I’m going to knock him unconscious and the ref is going to be pulling me off of him,” Dustin Poirier told Yahoo Sports. Although he seems confident about beating Islam Makhachev, he must have had an instance of losing to the champion’s mentor back when they fought running through his mind, because, for a lot of people, Makhachev has significantly improved and may even be better than his mentor now.

What do you think? Will Dustin Poirier's prediction come true or will Islam Makhachev continue his dominant run?