16-Year-Old Tennis Star Left in Tears After Rival Ekaterina Alexandrova’s Mid-Match Collapse

Ever since the hard-court swing shifted to North America, players have been battling more than just their opponents. Extreme heat and challenging weather conditions have become a recurring concern, with several players voicing their frustrations in Washington and Tennessee. Just two days ago, a match at the Memphis Classic was suspended because of the scorching conditions. Now, the heat has taken another toll, as Ekaterina Alexandrova was forced to retire mid-match, leaving her 16-year-old opponent, Kristina Liutova, in tears.

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Facing top seed Alexandrova, Liutova had a daunting challenge at the Memphis Classic, who was aiming to pull off a major upset. After 3 hours and 11 minutes of relentless tennis, the match took a dramatic turn as the 31-year-old was forced to retire, overwhelmed by the brutal heat.

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The turning point came when the former world No. 10 was trailing 5-4 in the deciding set under scorching 93.2°F (34°C) conditions. As the heat became unbearable, play had to be stopped so the Russian could receive lengthy medical treatment.

Despite the extended break, the 31-year-old was unable to recover and eventually retired from the match, handing Liutova victory in her very first WTA Tour main-draw appearance. Later, she was taken off the court with the help of a wheelchair. The emotional moment didn’t end there, though.

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As soon as the match was over, the 16-year-old walked toward her players’ box and broke down in tears. Cameras caught Liutova sobbing with her teammates, unable to hold back the tears. After all, it was a bittersweet moment for the 16-year-old.

She had just secured the first WTA main-draw win of her career, but it wasn’t the way she had imagined it. The victory came after her opponent was forced to retire, bringing the match to an unfortunate end. The sweltering conditions only added to the emotional moment.

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In fact, the WTA’s Extreme Weather Policy states that play may be suspended when the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) exceeds 32.6°C. During the match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Kristina Liutova, that threshold was reportedly crossed, yet play continued despite the extreme conditions. And Alexandrova had to pay the price. A similar situation unfolded in Tennessee just three days earlier.

On July 27, the final qualifying-round match between Storm Hunter and Sofia Johnson was suspended with the players tied at one set apiece. Tournament officials halted play after temperatures climbed above 40°C, citing the extreme weather conditions. Moreover, about 879 miles away from Memphis, the conditions in Washington, DC, are proving just as unforgiving.

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At the ongoing Citi DC Open, players have been forced to find creative ways to deal with the oppressive heat and humidity. Speaking ahead of his opening match, Alex de Minaur admitted, “This is one of the few weeks of the year when the hot and humid conditions are so harsh that I sweat a lot on my feet and need several pairs of shoes per game. Last year, I used five in the same meeting. We have to try to adapt, and I’ll be ready.”

In Memphis, however, the relentless heat left Ekaterina Alexandrova and Kristina Liutova with little room to adapt. The match ultimately came to an unfortunate end when Alexandrova was forced to retire. While it was a heartbreaking way to earn the win, the result sent the 16-year-old Liutova into the Round of 16, where she also etched her name into the tournament’s record books.

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Kristina Liutova becomes the second player born in 2016 to win a tour match

During July 2025, Liutova was ranked No. 801. One year later, her rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

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The 16-year-old has compiled an impressive 29-4 record during the 2026 season and also claimed the Las Vegas W35 title in February. The Russian then carried that momentum into back-to-back W100 titles at Indian Harbour Beach and Sumter in May and June.

And with her latest victory at the Memphis Classic, Liutova became the second player born in 2010 to win a tour-level match.

The only other player to achieve that feat before her is Brazil’s Nauhany Vitoria Leme Da Silva, who reached the second round in Sao Paulo in September 2025, setting the benchmark for players born in 2010.

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Currently ranked No. 229, she is the highest-ranked player born in 2010 and sits more than 330 places ahead of the next-highest-ranked player, the 16-year-old Czech Jana Kovackova.

And as she prepares to face Maya Joint in the Round of 16, all eyes will be on the teenage sensation.