220 lbs Heavy Shane Van Gisbergen Rejected NASCAR Fight Against Richard Childress’ Most Hated Driver for This One Reason

The NASCAR fans probably laughed it off when Max Verstappen drove into George Russell earlier this year. After all, they are accustomed to heated moments both on and off track. Similarly, the average NASCAR driver has no reservations about crashing into others, giving a unique meaning to wheel-to-wheel action on track. But a certain Cup Series Rookie of the Year hotshot from 2025, Shane Van Gisbergen, looks forward to challenging these ‘traditions.’

Ever since his first race in NASCAR, which he won, SVG has been making moves. But before he could start a new chapter at the pinnacle of stock car racing, he found himself a rival in the Xfinity Series. Austin Hill, hated by many and liked by a few, frequently clashed with SVG during their time racing in the Xfinity series. But while the Richard Childress Racing driver, Hill, has a penchant for drama (just ask Aric Almirola), van Gisbergen is a cool-headed driver minding his own business.

Shane van Gisbergen stays true to his roots when it comes to fights

Last year, at COTA, both fought tooth and nail in overtime, only to see Kyle Larson take away the win. Hill had bumped SVG to take the lead, and SVG later made contact with Hill’s car trying to fight back.

“That last restart, he (Hill) just drove through me at (Turn) 1. I guess that’s how it is here,” van Gisbergen said post-race. “I just went up to him afterwards…He was kind of a little… puppy.”

That’s it. Just a talk. No fight. SVG says he generally tries “not to piss people off.” While on the podcast Dinner with Racers, SVG outlined a key reason why he held back against Austin Hill back then.

“It’s not like football, where you fight with someone you don’t see them until next season, right? You’ll see them next week. Yeah, thirty-five times out to try and sort it out, right…You don’t have to fight someone, and it’s never crossed my mind to go. That’s it.”

The NASCAR fans might be baffled by the idea. For them, an argument or display of dominance by one driver often ends up in a crash with someone who didn’t like it. But SVG’s point is simple. It’s inevitable to keep that enmity when you’re going to see your rival every week, unlike other sports. It makes more sense to move on, even if the 220 lbs heavy Kiwi has the muscle for it.

And here’s the thing—SVG was a part of the Supercar series. Unlike NASCAR, if a driver gets into a fight or actively tries to fight another driver, they may end up getting banned for one year.

SVG, who has spent the majority of his career driving Supercars, carried forward his discipline in NASCAR. For him, fighting is not necessary, and he prefers to sort it out. Especially during his first year, SVG wouldn’t want to create many nemeses.

But his teammate, on the other hand, is there to compensate for both of them. Ross Chastain won’t hold back, and fans love his attitude. Beware drivers! Here comes the ‘Hail Melon’ man.

Shane van Gisbergen praises the brotherhood in NASCAR teams

Motorsports is all about the team game. However, the specialty of NASCAR is that it takes teamwork to a whole new level. This was something that caught Shane van Gisbergen’s eye when he joined NASCAR. For him, it was similar to the harmony of soldiers during a war.

“Here it’s obviously next level because you’re with these guys, every single week, right? The trenches with them, you know? So, yeah, it feels like they’ll back you up for anything.”

The 2026 season is something both Shane van Gisbergen and his fans, both old and new, will be looking forward to. Can he capitalize on his experience and positives from the previous season and become a championship contender?