8 Biggest Fantasy Football Reaches to Avoid in 2026: Drake London, Tee Higgins and More

Fantasy Football leagues aren’t won on draft night, but they can certainly be lost on it. Every year, players are drafted much higher than they should be, causing people to pass on other good players for someone who doesn’t live up to their draft position.

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That’s why I’m creating this list. There are some guys that I think are a few spots too high, but there are a handful that I believe could ruin your draft if you select them where they’re currently being drafted.

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So, without further ado, let’s get into eight of the biggest fantasy football reaches in 2026.

Note: These rankings are based on Sleeper’s full-point PPR average draft position for each player. A player’s ADP may vary on different sites, so keep that in mind if it doesn’t exactly line up with the platform you use.

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Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

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Sleeper ADP: 14.1

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Position Rank: WR7

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Drake London’s ADP is 14.1, but he’s the 12th player coming off the board in most leagues, meaning in 12-team leagues, he’s a first-round pick. That absolutely should not be the case with London.

I just don’t understand the hype. He finished as the WR5 in fantasy in 2024, but that was one of the most injury-riddled seasons for receivers we’ve ever seen. Malik Nabers, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, Nico Collins, Mike Evans, Puka Nacua, DK Metcalf, Tee Higgins, George Pickens, DeVonta Smith, Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs and Jaylen Waddle all missed multiple games that season, so his finish was highly inflated.

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Last year, London was a good fantasy player when he was healthy, but he wasn’t a first-round talent. And now he has more question marks than ever at the quarterback position. Michael Penix Jr. is coming off a significant knee injury, but even when he was healthy, he didn’t look all that great. He also has Tua Tagovailoa as an option, but there’s a reason Miami was eager to get rid of him.

Justin Jefferson, who has the same uncertainty at the quarterback position, is going one pick ahead of London. You’re telling me London is one pick worse than Jefferson? I don’t think so.

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I’d much rather have George Pickens, Chris Olave, Malik Nabers or even Nico Collins over London this year. Don’t draft him in the late first/early second round.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Imago April 23, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Notre Dame running back JEREMIYAH LOVE on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20060423_zsp_g257_101 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Sleeper ADP: 19.7

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Position Rank: RB11

When was the last time we saw a super talented rookie running back get selected early in the draft to a team that was nowhere near ready to select a running back? Oh, it was last year when the Las Vegas Raiders took Ashton Jeanty, and you know what happened to him in fantasy? He was very disappointing.

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Luckily, fantasy players have had the sense to not take Love in round one, but he’s still going in the second round, and I think that’s far too early for him. Arizona is going to be one of the worst teams in the league, and they’re going to spend a ton of time playing from behind, which means they’re going to be throwing the ball in the second half.

I’d rather take Chase Brown, Derrick Henry, or Kyren Williams, who are all going later in the draft than Love.

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sleeper ADP: 31.6

Position Rank: RB15

Bucky Irving is another running back I’m not very high on entering the 2026 season. Is he a bad player? No, but he missed seven games last year and had surgery on a torn labrum this offseason, and when he was on the field, he was still pretty underwhelming.

Irving has never been much of a receiving back, but with Tampa Bay signing Kenneth Gainwell in free agency, his receiving role is only going to decrease this year. Even if he rushes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns, his ceiling in fantasy is going to be capped because of the lack of receiving work he’s going to get.

Imago TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 30: Bucky Irving 7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to throw the ball in the stand after a touchdown during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals, November 30, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Cardinals at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55311302025108

On top of that, I also just don’t feel great about Tampa’s offense this year. Mike Evans is gone. And while they should be okay, they’re not going to score a ton of points, which limits the scoring opportunities Irving is going to get.

Right now, Kyren Williams, Breece Hall, and Travis Etienne are all going after Irving, and I’d rather have all three of those guys than him.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Sleeper ADP: 35.5

Position Rank: WR14

Tee Higgins is quite possibly the most overrated fantasy player I’ve ever seen. Year after year, he’s drafted as a top-15 wideout, but he has quite literally never lived up to the hype. 2025 was his best fantasy finish, and he was the WR15. Other than that, he’s finished as the WR17 or worse every single year.

If you were able to get Higgins in the 45-50 range, I’d love it, but every year, someone overspends on him because they like the prospect of Cincinnati’s offense. But the reality is, as long as Ja’Marr Chase is there, Higgins is never going to be relevant enough to go in the first three rounds, like he is right now.

Luther Burden, WR, Chicago Bears

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 28: Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III 10 jokes around during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 28th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Bears at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251128065

Sleeper ADP: 41.1

Position Rank: WR17

This is another one I just don’t understand. Luther Burden has a ton of talent and flashed at points last year, but why the hell is Burden going 23 picks higher than Rome Odunze, who had more yards and touchdowns than Burden last year in 12 games?

I’m not even arguing that Burden shouldn’t go above Odunze – I’d rather have Odunze, but I can understand the argument for Burden – but he should not be going two full rounds earlier than Odunze.

You go down the list of receivers going after Burden, and you see guys like Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Waddle, Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith and Emeka Egbuka, and I trust all of those guys more than Burden this year.

Odunze is going to be WR1 to start the year, so even if Burden takes over by Thanksgiving, you’re getting 5-6 weeks of WR1 play from a guy you drafted in round 3-4. Not great.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Sleeper ADP: 60.4

Position Rank: RB24

Look, I get it’s tempting to take someone who’s set up to be an RB1 in a high-powered offense, but I wouldn’t touch Bhayshul Tuten in the first 75 picks.

Tuten was overshadowed by Travis Etienne last year, but even when he did play, he wasn’t impressive. Tuten averaged 3.7 yards per carry, far below Etienne’s mark of 4.3, while not providing a whole lot as a receiver. I know he’s super fast, and it’s always fun to imagine him as the next CJ2k. But the reality is that he was a fourth-round pick for a reason. He isn’t capable of being a true RB1.

I don’t even mind drafting him as the 24th RB, but I don’t think he should be going before pick 75. There are too many good tight ends, receivers, and quarterbacks I’d rather have than a backup running back.

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Dec 4, 2022 Chicago, Illinois, USA Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson 9 scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Chicago Soldier Field Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxMartonx 20221204_jhp_bm5_0293

Sleeper ADP: 68.4

Position Rank: WR30

With Romeo Doubs gone, this feels like the year Christian Watson could finally break out. He got his massive extension, he’s going to be WR1, and he’s very familiar with Jordan Love. But why in the world would you take a guy with the 68th pick who misses an average of five games a season and has never finished higher than the WR41 in fantasy?

I get it. If Watson stays healthy, he is capable of putting up numbers and far outperforming his ADP. But he’s never been able to stay healthy. He’s missed multiple games every year, and has played nine or fewer games in half of his seasons in the NFL.

I would much rather have someone like Jordyn Tyson, Brian Thomas Jr., DK Metcalf, Marvin Harrison Jr. or Alec Pierce, all of whom are going later in drafts than Watson.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Sleeper ADP: 83.7

Position Rank: QB9

The last player on my list is Justin Herbert. I’m not a Herbert hater like a lot of people. I still think his ceiling is incredibly high, and if he’s given the right team, he could contend for a Super Bowl. But in fantasy, I want nothing to do with him.

Herbert is currently coming off the board as the QB9 in fantasy drafts, but he hasn’t finished as a top-nine QB since 2021. In the last four years, he’s never finished better than the QB10, and while his situation should be better this year, I expect some of the work to be taken off his shoulders by Omarion Hampton.

If I’m looking for a quarterback in that range, I’d much rather take Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence or Matthew Stafford. Heck, I might even take Brock Purdy.