Amber Glenn Remains Rigid With Olympics Career Decision Post US Tour

Amber Glenn made history at 26 as the oldest U.S. women’s singles skater to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics. But her debut did not go as planned, as she left the Games without an individual medal. Still, she took to the ice in the exhibition gala to close out her Olympic journey, a moment that, at the time, felt like it could be her final appearance on that stage. But now, it seems the story is not fully finished. Two months later, Glenn has opened up about what comes next.

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“It is definitely something that is in my brain,” Amber Glenn told NBC Sports when asked about retirement. “But it’s hard to make the decision when I am — still feels like I’m in last season because I’m still doing programs all the time.

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However, the 3x U.S. national champion remains rigid with her decision to be in the figure skating world. “So as of right now, it’s a decision I will make in the summer, but I definitely don’t think I’m done with figure skating.”

Amber Glenn already has a consistent career at the age of 26, when many skaters have already retired. She is a 2024-25 Grand Prix Final winner and a six-time ISU Grand Prix, five-time ISU Challenger Series winner, as well as having several top-10 finishes at World Championships and other ISU events. She also took part in the 2026 Winter Olympics team event, in which the United States won gold.

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On top of that, she remains one of the few American women in recent years to land the triple Axel in international competition. Even with all of this behind her, her connection to the sport still stands out most.

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“I just, I love it so much,” Amber Glenn said of skating. “As long as my body keeps going and is healthy mentally and physically, I don’t want to stop.”

After the Olympics, Glenn also became a part of the 2026 Stars on Ice tour, traveling around the United States from April to the end of May.

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At the same time, she admitted that the physical demands of the sport are getting harder, especially with difficult elements like the triple Axel. Reflecting on that balance, she said, “I think there’s definitely a little bit of both. I have to reduce the amount of reps that I do, but I also feel more confident in my abilities to be able to complete it,” said the five-time ISU Challenger Series medalist.

For now, Amber Glenn’s future in figure skating is still open. She has not announced retirement, but she has made it clear that she will take time before deciding what comes next. If she continues, she could still aim for another Olympic run in 2030, when she would be 30 years old.

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Even Amber Glenn admitted, “I will reevaluate after the season’s over and see how I’m doing physically and mentally. I am not opposed to doing one last season hoorah, just for fun and seeing, ‘Hey, let’s see if I can do a quad.’” However, it might be a relief to her to step aside because she knows the U.S. still has good skaters who can continue to make the country proud.

Amber Glenn on the future of U.S. skating

Amber Glenn started skating when she was only 5 years old in 2004 at a rink in Plano, Texas. Almost 15 years later, she is now one of the most experienced American female figure skaters. Of course, as with any athlete, the question of aging in the sport has begun to arise. Nevertheless, Glenn has talked with self-confidence about the future of U.S. female skating after her career.

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She feels the new generation is ready to succeed, and the two most likely to succeed are Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito. “The sport is safe with them when I retire, and I’m just so proud,” she said during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

To some extent, it is true. Alysa Liu has already made a strong mark by winning Olympic gold in 2026 in the women’s singles event and also helping the United States secure team gold.

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Isabeau Levito finished 12th in the 2026 Olympic women’s event and later placed 4th at the World Championships. She also earned a bronze medal at the 2026 U.S. Nationals.

However, not everyone agrees with the idea of Amber Glenn stepping away just yet. When Glenn spoke about retirement, Alysa Liu pushed back on the idea. “Well, she’s not going to retire … so, we’re not talking about that,” Liu said. For now, Glenn remains in a space between continuation and closure.