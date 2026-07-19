FIFA Slammed As World Cup Final Halftime Show Draws Heavy Criticism

It’s the last day of the FIFA World Cup, and fans are still not happy. And they have not been happy about the halftime show since the news came out. And seeing how the show went, the emotions have boiled over.

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“A half-time show is an anti-football abomination. Players have gone through their careers used to a normal break. That rhythm disrupted, in the biggest game of their careers… FIFA ushering this through,” said Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney on X.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup final was always expected to make history, but not everyone expected it this way. For the first time, FIFA introduced a Super Bowl-style halftime show during soccer’s biggest match, hoping entertainment would add another layer.

But instead, the decision became one of the World Cup’s biggest talking points, with fans questioning whether the World Cup final needed to pull such a stunt. Those concerns had followed FIFA ever since the halftime show was announced before the World Cup even began.

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FIFA had told both finalists that the complete halftime break would last around 20 minutes, including building and removing the stage.

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That promise disappeared as the show stretched to 27 minutes and 19 seconds before play resumed at MetLife Stadium. Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber and Burna Boy headlined the performance, while Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Jason Sudeikis, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy also appeared.

While many inside the stadium enjoyed the entertainment, plenty of supporters simply waited for Argentina and Spain to get back on the pitch. However, even if you keep the fan reaction and journalist opinions aside, the reality is that there is a safety and player concern there.

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Sports scientists have warned that taking longer breaks can cause the muscle temperature to drop and that might increase injury risk when the players return. The debate is even more relevant given that IFAB’s Laws of the Game state that halftime should not exceed 15 minutes.

FIFA had already experimented with this idea during the 2025 Club World Cup final in the United States, where the halftime show lasted 24 minutes. Now, if the question is whether this halftime show will go on to become a permanent fixture, well, that is debatable. FIFA has defended their decision, citing entertainment appeal and fundraising potential. But given the backlash, one never knows.