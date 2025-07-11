How Many Wimbledon Titles Has Novak Djokovic Won — and Is It More Than Roger Federer?

“Wimbledon… it was, is, and still remains and always will be the most special,” Novak Djokovic said after making it to his record 52nd Grand Slam semifinal. Yes, you read that right! After reaching the 2025 Wimbledon semis against Jannik Sinner at 38, Djokovic is defying Father Time against younger opponents. Then again, the Serbian legend is looking to make history as he searches for his 25th Grand Slam title.

The road to that coveted, historic 25th Grand Slam title will go through an ambitious Italian. Jannik Sinner, the world No. 1 with a 15-year age advantage, will look to end Joker’s run to a historic win at Wimbledon in the semis. However, there’s a lot more at stake for the Serbian tennis legend than just winning his 25th Grand Slam. A win this year will also make Djokovic the undisputed king of the grass court.

How many Wimbledon titles has Novak Djokovic won, and in which years?

You see Djokovic wasn’t exaggerating when he said the oldest Grand Slam tournament in existence was the ‘most’ special to him. Of the tennis icon’s 24 Grand Slam titles, seven have come from victories at the All England Club. The 10-time Australian Open winner won his first Wimbledon title in 2011, then consecutively in 2014 and 2015, before going on a four-year win streak from 2018 to 2022.

Yet, the seven-time winner is not quite there in the Wimbledon record books. That title still belongs to perhaps Novak Djokovic’s greatest grass-court rival, Roger Federer. With eight Wimbledon titles to his name, the Swiss legend remains the king of the grass court, at least for now.

