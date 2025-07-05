Alex de Minaur Caught Off Guard as Unexpected Wimbledon Glitch Suspends Play

Wimbledon has had its fair share of drama today—umbrellas up, play suspended, and the schedule thrown into disarray by relentless rain. But just when you thought things couldn’t get more chaotic, a tech hiccup added to the mix.

In his third-round clash against August Holmgren, Alex de Minaur had managed to stay clear of the early seed exits. He was cruising through the second set with a 4-2 lead when the match came to a sudden standstill. The reason? A technical malfunction with the HawkEye system temporarily brought play to a halt. Thankfully, the issue was resolved within minutes, and the match resumed. The Aussie then cruised through the match 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3. He will next face the winner of the match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Novak Djokovic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This year, Wimbledon ushered in a new era—electronic line calling is being used for the first time in the tournament’s history. Gone are the traditional line judges in their iconic uniforms, replaced by a network of up to 18 HawkEye cameras on each court. These high-speed trackers are tasked with making instant in/out decisions, a job once handled by nearly 300 line officials for the past 148 years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Hawk-Eye has been a staple at the US and Australian Opens, its Wimbledon debut hasn’t gone unnoticed. The tech upgrade marks a historic shift, but today’s glitch is a reminder: even the most advanced systems can have their off days.