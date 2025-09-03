Alex de Minaur vs Felix Auger-Aliassime – Three Moments That Had the US Open Audience at the Edge of Their Seats

The US Open quarterfinal match between Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime turned into a four-hour, ten-minute marathon, really pushing both players to their physical and mental limits.

Even with some ups and downs, the match was full of excitement, and in the end, Auger-Aliassime came out on top, winning 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4) to move on to his second US Open semifinal. Now, check out these three incredible moments that had the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium absolutely on the edge of their seats.

Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime’s 87-minute second-set

After losing the first set, Auger-Aliassime really felt the pressure in the second set, leading to a nail-biting tie-break. Both players had their chances to take the set, with de Minaur getting one at 6-5. But Auger-Aliassime came through with a crucial ace and ended up taking the set 9-7 in the tie-break.

This marathon set, the longest of the tournament until then, went on for 87 minutes and completely changed the momentum. You could really see the relief and emotion on Auger-Aliassime’s face; losing that set would have meant he was almost out of the game.

The third-set rollercoaster

The third set really put both players’ nerves to the test. Felix Auger-Aliassime managed to break Alex de Minaur in the fifth game and then served for the set at 5-4. But he really stumbled, hitting two double faults and making mistakes that cost him the break.

Even after that setback, he quickly bounced back in the next game, taking advantage of de Minaur’s shaky first serve, which was only about 42% for the match. Auger-Aliassime kept his cool in the next game to win the set 7-5, really showing his resilience after almost letting a key chance slip away.

The fourth-set collapse and tie-break climax

Alex de Minaur looked like he was about to push for a fifth set when he had a solid lead in the fourth. In a surprising twist, Auger-Aliassime managed to break him, wiping out his lead and ultimately sending the set to yet another tiebreak. The tiebreak was really intense and kept everyone on edge. However, de Minaur was really feeling the pressure, and both players were trading errors back and forth. In the end, Auger-Aliassime clinched the win, putting an end to the match and de Minaur’s dreams of reaching his first major semifinal.

These moments really showed Auger-Aliassime’s mental strength and the tough times de Minaur has faced, especially with his record of 0-6 in major quarterfinals. It was quite a ride for the crowd, full of ups and downs, especially with that intense second-set tiebreak and the surprising fourth-set slip. Auger-Aliassime really showed his skill under pressure, which got him into the semifinals. Now, he’s set to take on either Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti.

