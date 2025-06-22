Alexander Bublik Drops Wimbledon Bombshell, but Halle Triumph Sparks Hopeful Twist

Something about Halle brings out peak Alexander Bublik. The Kazakh maverick, known for his wild flair and unpredictable shot selection, stormed back into the spotlight by winning the biggest title of his career, for the second time. Two years after lifting the Halle Open trophy in 2023, Bublik has done it again in 2025, conquering the German grass once more and reminding the world why he should never be counted out. Not long ago, though, it looked like he might disappear altogether.

In March, Bublik was lingering outside the Top 80, weighed down by a string of first-round exits, lackluster effort, and what he called an empty fuel tank. His trademark showmanship was missing, and so was the spark that made him one of the ATP Tour’s most entertaining players. But then came a surprising resurgence. A quarterfinal run at Roland Garros got things rolling again.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old brought his full box of tricks to the Halle final and put on a grass-court masterclass to take down Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(4). The win wasn’t just stunning for its style—it was also his first in seven attempts against the Russian. Bublik fired bombs on serve, ripped the cover off his groundstrokes, and sprinkled in his signature drop shots like confetti.

The win marks Alexander Bublik’s fifth career title and perhaps the most emotional one yet. “It’s tough to speak. I had such tough months since last Wimbledon to probably this summer,” Bublik said after the win. “I was close to calling it quits after Wimbledon, because I was not enjoying it anymore.”

He continued, “I promised my coach that I would stay there and keep practising, and after Wimbledon we will make a decision about whether I need to take a couple of months off before trying to come back. Now this is happening. I don’t know. Quarters at the French. Winner here. I have no words.”