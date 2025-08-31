Alexander Bublik’s Savage Take On Doubles: “Singles Players Are Mocking Them”

The US Open is in full swing, and the march to the Round of 16 has Alexander Bublik stealing attention. Entering New York with a 4-7 record, the Kazakh ace has stormed through three rounds to set up a showdown with Jannik Sinner. His eyes may be locked on singles glory, but that doesn’t mean the fire in his words burns any less. Bublik has now pulled the curtain back, bluntly opening up about what he truly thinks of doubles players, and it’s striking a chord.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alexander Bublik has never been one to hold back his words, and his latest interview with Ben Rothenberg only added more fire to his reputation. With the bluntness that defines him, the Kazakh international unleashed a verbal storm on doubles tennis. He didn’t mince words: “The [doubles] guys that are sitting there and pretend like they’re tennis players? No. That’s why a lot of singles players are mocking them and laugh, because this is just a joke.” A statement that may sting, but one that he delivered with unapologetic force.

Of course, Bublik’s harsh take is far from the universal truth. For many, doubles is not a sideshow but the very heartbeat of their tennis journey. Some may view it as a lighter pursuit, a chance to enjoy the game differently, or an avenue for another shot at silverware.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet for countless others, doubles, whether men’s, women’s, mixed, or wheelchair, is everything. It’s their passion, their drive, and their sole focus. To dismiss that so brutally is to overlook the artistry and teamwork that doubles demands.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But while his words stirred controversy, Bublik’s racket has been doing the talking in New York. With his booming serve as his ultimate weapon, the 23rd seed stormed into the US Open fourth round for the first time in his career. In a gripping five-set clash that stretched past 1 a.m., he outlasted 14th seed Tommy Paul 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1. Even after losing tight tie-breaks, he roared back with dominance, sealing his statement win in the city that never sleeps.

When Pam Shriver praised his serve as “incredible,” Bublik’s swagger lit up Arthur Ashe. “Yes, it is,” he quipped, before joking about his inevitable slip-ups in the next round. His confidence, mixed with brutal honesty, showcased the enigma that Bublik has become, a showman unafraid to rattle cages both on and off the court.

AD

And as if his words on doubles weren’t enough, he aimed another sharp dig at the Laver Cup setup, calling out its politics and sidelining of certain players. Brutal in victory, brutal in opinion, Alexander Bublik is serving aces not just on court, but in controversy too.

Alexander Bublik slams Laver Cup team for favoring Americans

Back in 2023, Alexander Bublik made waves with a sharp accusation aimed at John McEnroe and the Laver Cup selection process. “But for some reason I’m now sure that ‘the World’ is everyone who speaks English,” he blasted, pointing out that since the event’s inception in 2017, only one African player, Kevin Anderson in 2018, had been picked. For Bublik, who has long craved a call-up, the repeated rejection cut deep, and 2025 only added salt to the wound.

The sting this time was particularly harsh. Despite McEnroe stepping down and Andre Agassi taking charge of Team World, Bublik found himself overlooked yet again. The final lineup boasted Taylor Fritz (No.4), Ben Shelton (No.6), Tommy Paul (No.14), Frances Tiafoe (No.17), Brazilian prodigy João Fonseca (No.44), and Francisco Cerundolo (No.19). Once more, the Kazakh’s name was nowhere to be seen.

To Bublik, the pattern was glaring. For years, he has accused the Laver Cup of leaning heavily on English-speaking nations like the U.S., Canada, and Australia. This year’s roster seemed to confirm his suspicions, and he wasted no time making his disappointment clear. His claim: the “World” team wasn’t truly global at all, but a closed circle favoring those who spoke the language of America.

In his chat with journalist Ben Rothenberg, he doubled down on his belief, echoing his stance from last year: “They believe the ‘World’ is the one that has America or English language; that’s what I believe.” It was blunt, biting, and trademark Bublik, never afraid to take a swing at tennis’ establishment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But while the controversy brews off-court, the Kazakh has little time to linger. His attention now shifts to Jannik Sinner, as he eyes a place in the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

And for live updates, follow EssentiallySports’ coverage.