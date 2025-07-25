Alexander Bublik’s Opponent Fumes at Chair Umpire Over Unfair Drama in High-Stakes Clash

The 2025 season has been a rollercoaster ride for Alexander Bublik. In the first five months, he faced multiple early-round exits, and due to this poor form, he even got dropped to number 82 in the singles ranking on March 3. However, in May, he decided to play a Challenger event in Turin, and from then things took a different turn for the Kazakhstani superstar. After winning the title there, he recorded his best-ever finish at a Grand Slam, reaching the QF at Roland Garros before going down to the world number one, Jannik Sinner.

However, almost two weeks after that loss, Bublik got his revenge over Sinner at the Terra Wortmann Open and went on to clinch the title there, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final by straight sets. But that’s not all! Later on, he also secured his second title of the season at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, and guess what? He’s looking sharp at the Generali Open as well! After beating Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) in the R16, he has now secured a 6-4,6-2 win over his compatriot, Alexander Shevchenko, in the QF. But there was a bit of controversy in this all-Kazakhstani clash!

Shevchenko was seen complaining to the chair umpire following a rain delay after Bublik failed to emerge from the locker room. The match was halted for a few moments when the score was 2-1 in the second set. However, following that rain delay, Alexander Shevchenko returned to the court just over 15 minutes after the players headed for shelter, but Alexander Bublik was nowhere to be found at that time. Shevchenko didn’t look too pleased when he was forced to walk off the court. Although the play resumed for a bit after that, Bublik extended the lead to 3-1 in the second set; however, the rain came back yet again, and Bublik was seen complaining to the umpire, this time.

Both players shook hands after that and left the court for the second time. What did he say after the match, though? After winning his previous match, Tirante, Alexander Bublik said that every match is different and he is now trying to take it match by match. Now, after his recent win over Shevchenko, he spoke about how it feels to play at high altitude for consecutive weeks. “It’s quite demanding, but at the end of the day, we’re tennis professionals and we are ready for that. I’m happy that I stayed in form and continued winning matches. I hope I can continue this trend,” said Bublik.

Next up for him is the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. Can he beat him in the SF and book his spot in yet another final in the 2025 season? Well, Alexander Bublik’s incredible performances this season have drawn attention from several tennis bigwigs, and a win here would surely boost his confidence further before entering the 2025 US Open.

American former pro drops a bold prediction for Alexander Bublik

After beating Shevchenko for the second time in eight days, Alexander Bublik has now gone up to number 27 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. He has a win-loss record of 22-15 this season, and interestingly, most of his wins came after that Challenger event in Turin. Speaking about regaining the form after a bit of downfall, Bublik had previously claimed, “This is a true rebirth of my career.“

He spoke about how he went through a long stretch without any major results from Wimbledon last year to the Madrid Open this year. Recalling those days, he admitted, “I didn’t want to keep playing if I wasn’t feeling any joy.” Seeing his incredible comeback, a month ago, Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, said, “I remember seeing him really kind of for the first-ish time, I’d sort of seen him in the peripheral. I’m like, this guy is nuts! He would go for 140-mile-an-hour second serves, and I was like, I don’t know what’s going on here. This guy is absolutely bonkers.” She even claimed that Alexander Bublik is one of those players whom no one would like to play at Wimbledon.

Although Bublik made a first-round exit from Wimbledon this year, his recent surge hasn’t gone unnoticed. American former pro, John Isner, was even seen stating, “I think he should be a sure-fire top 20 guy for the next three years, in my opinion.” Currently ranked 30th in the world, Alexander Bublik’s career high ranking has been number 17. Do you think he can overtake that with his impressive runs this season?