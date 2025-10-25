Alexander Zverev Joins Jannik Sinner in Defending Saudi Masters 1000: “I’m Not a Politician”

“It’s impossible to be physically and mentally perfect week in and week out,” Andy Roddick reflected on ‘Served with Andy Roddick’, highlighting the relentless grind of the tennis calendar. Evidence is all around: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz skipped the Shanghai Masters to recover from an ankle injury sustained in Tokyo, while stars like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Joao Fonseca, and Arthur Fils also withdrew under the punishing schedule. Amid this mounting fatigue, the ATP unveiled a seismic shift: from 2028, Saudi Arabia will host a revamped Masters 1000, the first expansion in 35 years. With Jannik Sinner voicing support, now third-ranked Alexander Zverev has delivered his own blunt verdict on the historic move.

The announcement of a new Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia has sparked intense debate over the ethical implications of hosting a major event in a country under scrutiny for human rights concerns, particularly regarding women and the LGBTQ+ community. The conversation intensified following the recent Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh, where a six-million-dollar prize awaited the winner. Top stars like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz, and Alexander Zverev competed, with Sinner ultimately claiming the exhibition title.

When questioned about the ethical and moral concerns surrounding the Saudi Masters 1000, Zverev delivered a measured, blunt stance. “On political matters, the context is not always the best, but they are trying to change,” he explained. “Three years ago, I wasn’t there, but this year it felt like a new country to me. I’m not a politician. If there is a Masters 1000 there, I play it. They have been played in Dubai or Doha for 30 years, and I don’t think there have been any problems. I can speak for what I know, which is tennis. The ATP should start using that money to give something back to the players.”

The tournament’s exact placement on the calendar has not been confirmed, but it is expected to slot into the Middle East swing in February, alongside the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. Saudi Arabia’s influence in tennis continues to grow, with the kingdom already hosting the WTA Finals, the Next Gen ATP Finals, and the Six Kings Slam exhibition, signaling serious investment in the sport.

Jannik Sinner, the world number two and recent Six Kings Slam champion, also weighed in on the news. “I believe this is the first time a Masters 1000 has been added to the calendar. From my experience in that country, the population is very young, and the market could become very large: I see it positively, let’s see what it will bring to us players.”

He continued with a practical perspective: “A Masters is important for the points, and for those who are starting to play at that level. I’m not exactly sure when it will be played, but overall, I think it’s a positive thing.” His optimism reflects a player-first lens, focused on growth opportunities and competitive rewards rather than geopolitical debates.

The new Saudi Masters 1000 will join the established lineup of Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Paris, continuing the Masters series tradition that began in 1990.

Zverev, ranked world number three, emphasized the potential benefits for players. “If they promise us that, with the money from the 10th Masters 1000, they will get back tournaments and weeks and thus shorten the season, it would be great for us, the players,” he said.

Yet, the addition raises questions about endurance and workload. With the ATP calendar already grueling, adding another high-stakes event in the Middle East puts extra strain on players chasing points, prize money, and preparation for the year’s climax. Can the top players withstand this relentless grind?

For Zverev, the spotlight remains on performance. Despite the surrounding debate, he recently advanced to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open, securing his place at the ATP Finals.

As players navigate the evolving tour landscape, balancing ethics, opportunity, and the physical toll, the tension continues to mount, a delicate dance between ambition, responsibility, and survival at the pinnacle of tennis.

Zverev reaches Vienna semifinals and clinches ATP Finals spot

After a shocking early exit at the Shanghai Masters, ousted by Arthur Rinderknech in the R32, Alexander Zverev found himself at a crossroads. Fans voiced their frustration, some criticizing his remarks about court speed, but for the German, it’s never about opinions; it’s about performance on the court.

Speaking candidly after the match, Zverev admitted, “My season has been terrible. I have no confidence in myself and I don’t believe in my shots. I’m playing awful tennis in every aspect. Let’s see if this year I’ll manage to be fully healthy again. It’s really tough, the last time I played a tournament without pain was the Australian Open.” His honesty painted the portrait of a champion in struggle, battling both physical setbacks and waning confidence.

Yet the narrative shifted dramatically this week. The two-time ATP Finals champion secured his spot in the season-ending championship after advancing to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday, marking his eighth qualification in the past nine seasons. The German, seeded second, booked his place after Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor withdrew from their quarterfinal clash, turning adversity into opportunity.

Zverev, who finished as Australian Open runner-up in January, joins Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic as the first four players to qualify for the Turin event, which runs from November 9 to 16. Four spots remain open, keeping the competition fierce and the drama alive.

The 28-year-old has a rich ATP Finals history. He lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2021, and reached the semifinals in 2019 and 2024. His only absence since 2017 came in 2022, when a serious ankle injury sidelined him for much of the season.

With this momentum, the focus now turns to whether Zverev can finally turn his fortunes around and claim another Turin title.

The stakes are high, the rivals elite, and the opportunity for redemption palpable.