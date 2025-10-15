Alexander Zverev Shocks Fans With Huge Payout After 59-Minute Six Kings Slam Match: “Shouldn’t Get Anything”

It might not have been the best day for Alexander Zverev, but then again, it wasn’t exactly a bad day either. On October 15th, at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he went up against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals, and in just 59 minutes, Fritz had him 6-3, 6-4. Quick, sharp, and a little shocking for fans who expected more drama. This was Fritz’s seventh straight win over Zverev, though it doesn’t count in their official records. And everything looks perfect until the shock came in…

Well, even after losing in under an hour (exact 59 minutes), Zverev still walked away with $1.5 million. That’s about $25,424 per minute on the court. No wonder fans are reacting! Some are baffled, some are laughing; it’s not every day you see that kind of money for a quick loss. Part of the reason is how this tournament works.

The Six Kings Slam is an exhibition, meaning no ATP points, just pride and big paychecks. But still, stars are out there giving their best. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas all are playing for the love of the game… and some seriously fat checks. Because whoever shows up in this game gets $1.5 million, and the winner will get $4.5 million. That’s $6 million in total if you take the trophy. But that’s not all!

Now, Fritz moves on to face world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the semis. Against Zverev, he looked unstoppable, holding serve perfectly, hitting eight aces, saving all three break points, winning 85% of his first serves, and generally playing like he’s in the best form of his life. Zverev, on the other hand, appeared somewhat looked a bit lost on the court; he has only won one tournament in 2025. However, even on an “off” day, he still makes enough money to make most of us feel lightheaded. But for Fritz, it all comes down to momentum and the possibility of earning $6 million. And now, he fans couldn’t stop teasing Alexander Zverev after he received his fat check!

Fans aren’t happy, but there’s more to Alexander Zverev’s struggles

As one fan commented, “Insane amount of money.” One more added, “Just to come lose as usual… life must be good to Zverev.” And honestly, it kind of is. Alexander Zverev might have had a quick exit at the Six Kings Slam, but he’s still a top player on the ATP Tour. Currently ranked No. 3 in singles, 2025 has been a rollercoaster year for him, runner-up at the Australian Open, narrowly losing to Jannik Sinner, and picking up his third Munich Open title over Ben Shelton. Even in doubles, he’s made his mark, ranked No. 342 with a career-high of No. 3.

The numbers back up why Zverev remains a force. This year alone, he’s played 48 matches with a 21-27 record, racking up over $4.5 million in prize money. Over his career, he has 24 titles, a 511–219 combined record in singles and doubles, and more than $54 million in earnings. Even on days when the scoreboard doesn’t favor him, his stats and his paychecks show why Zverev is still one of tennis’ elite.

Another added, “Showed up for an hour and made a bag smart man, now he gets to enjoy Riyadh.” Another added, “Criminal. Shouldn’t get anything for losing.”One more said, “Zverev he deserves a million slippers on his face.” Clearly, fans aren’t thrilled with his recent performances. But don’t judge a book by its cover.

Alexander Zverev’s 2025 season has been a challenging one. Persistent back issues have plagued him all year. As he admitted, “The last time I played without pain was in Australia. It’s been a really tough year physically, with back problems that won’t go away.” These ongoing physical struggles have limited his ability to perform at his best, especially in longer matches. Add to that the huge gap between him and the current top two players over 4,000 ATP points, and it’s clear why his results have been inconsistent. So far, he has only one title this year in Munich, and his early exit at the US Open in the third round to Auger-Aliassime left him even more frustrated and demotivated.

But the challenges aren’t just physical. Zverev has openly acknowledged his mental battles, saying, “I’m in a real battle with myself because I have immense distrust in my game.” His consistency has obviously suffered as a result of this lack of confidence, which has led to early tournament exits and lost opportunities. The issue of coaching is another factor to consider. According to reports, tennis great Toni Nadal rejected him, so Zverev was left without a long-term coach. It’s not surprising that Alexander Zverev has had trouble settling into his rhythm on the tour this year, given the combination of these support, mental, and physical issues.