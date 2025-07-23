Alexander Zverev Told to ‘Shut Up and Listen’ as German Legend Warns Him About Grand Slam Dream

“I am convinced that (Alexander) Zverev will win a Slam, at least,” World No. 1 Jannik Sinner’s coach Simone Vagnozzi claimed earlier this season. The World No.3 German ATP star’s got the talent but no proof to cement his supremacy. And in the racket sport, there’s no bigger proof you can show the world than lifting a major title. Unfortunately, Zverev has failed to make it happen.

On three occasions so far, he’s not been able to cross the finish line. Firstly at the 2020 US Open, then the 2024 French Open and recently during this season’s Australian Open. Seems like he’s lacking the art of actually turning his slam dream into reality. However, now it seems like he’s got a real shot. Only if he obeys the guiding light strictly, according to his compatriot and former ATP legend Boris Becker.

Becker’s been quite harsh on analyzing Alexander Zverev‘s overall journey so far. Especially when it comes to his results in most of the ATP events lately. In 2025, he’s won only one title, the BMW Open in Munich. Apart from that, he made it to the summit clash of the BOSS Open last month, on grass, but lost against Taylor Fritz. That’s pretty much it. In the majority of his campaigns, he’s struggled to make deep runs. Looking at his trajectory, Becker was furious to see that Zverev was not willing to make a new move regarding the coaching aspect. He’s got his father, Alexander Sr. and brother Mischa for the said role. According to Becker, they might be acting like a roadblock in his path to capturing a maiden slam. Why? “At some point, you need new noises and a new environment. It’s the same in football; as a football coach, you don’t normally stay with a club for 10 years. He is the one who decides. He is the chairman of the board, the CEO. He decides what Team Zverev will look like in the future. His father and brother did an excellent job, but it wasn’t good enough for the final step.”

Thanks to Becker’s critical words, it seems Zverev has finally made a change. He was spotted recently training with GOAT Rafael Nadal‘s uncle, Toni Nadal, in Mallorca. As of now, it’s not clear whether they will have a long-term collaboration. However, Becker believes the 28-year-old should just follow what Toni tells him. So what does the six-time slam winner think about this unexpected team-up? “This may also be a completely new perspective for Sascha Zverev, how to live tennis, how to train tennis,” he commented. But then he also issued a strict warning to Zverev in case he really wants to accomplish his slam dream. “I mean, if Rafael and Toni are chatting with you about tennis, then you have to keep your mouth shut and just listen,” he said in an interaction with Eurosport dated July 21.

Although he was strict in his reaction, the ex-German pro still believes “that he (Zverev) will still win his Grand Slam.” Moreover, he even thinks “that he can still become number one if he sets the right course.”

Well for that to happen, Zverev will really need to escalate his game. Especially if he wants to shake up the unmatched reign of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. Guess what? He’s already begun targeting them. How?

Alexander Zverev wants to “spoil” Alcaraz-Sinner’s party

Currently, the ATP scene has no other real challenger in comparison to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. These two have taken the sport to a new level with their sheer intensity and will to win. It was on full display during the 5-hour-29-minute French Open final. It was a cliffhanger in real terms, offering a tennis spectacle of the highest order. Their shot-making skills were outstanding, to say the least.

And that comeback for the ages by Alcaraz, after facing three championship points (0-40) in the fourth set, was a masterclass. With so much to watch out for in their performances, one can hardly pay attention to others.

However, Alexander Zverev now wants to disrupt this entire SinCaraz narrative. While he’s among those watching from the sidelines, the World No.3 is now thinking of emerging as a true challenger. “At the moment, Carlos is kind of the star boy now. He just brings great energy to the court and along with Jannik, they are the players to beat,” reported Tennis365 on July 15. He then expressed his real intentions, saying, “I just hope to spoil their party a little bit and I think I can do that.”

It will be intriguing to see if he’s got the capacity to make it happen. The upcoming US Open is the best chance to prove his words. But can he really make a solid comeback and turn his slam dream into reality in New York? What do you think of his prospects at Flushing Meadows this season? Let us know in the comments below.