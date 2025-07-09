America Fumes as ESPN Snubs World Number One Tennis Player for Novak Djokovic

It looks like the controversies at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships are refusing to die down. Earlier, there were several eyebrows raised with the line-call technology malfunctioning on multiple occasions. Additionally, there were also many errors made by the commentators, which caught the eyes of the tennis world. On this occasion, it was the live broadcast that became the centerpiece of a major controversy at Wimbledon.

Earlier today, during the first set tiebreaker in Jannik Sinner’s match against Ben Shelton, ESPN abruptly switched the broadcast to Novak Djokovic’s match, which had begun on Center Court. The Serb was playing Flavio Cobolli in, but this abrupt switch didn’t go down well with fans, who took to social media to lash out at the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that the viewers have had to face troubles due to tennis broadcast. Even during the recently-concluded French Open, fans slammed the coverage on TNTand truTV as they couldn’t catch the live action of important matches, something which didn’t happen during NBC’s coverage of the French Open. Thus, more misery was piled when Wimbledon followed suit and switched Shelton and Sinner’s match.

Fans slam poor Wimbledon broadcast during Jannik Sinner’s match

The Sinner-Shelton match was shaping up to be an intense affair, and naturally, fans who were invested in the proceedings were unhappy at being forced into viewing a different match. One fan wrote, “I wanted to watch Sinner and not Djokovic, ESPN.”

Similarly, another X user lashed out at the broadcaster for prioritizing Djokovic over Sinner, saying, “Type ok they preferred djokovic’s match on the main court but they could easily rotate between the two matches on espn, it’s driving me crazy not being able to follow sinner x Shelton.” Further, one of the fans was absolutely shocked to see ESPN snubbing Sinner for Djokovic. “Oh my gosh ESPN is showing Djokovic’s match instead of Sinner’s,” the fan wrote, as he couldn’t get hold of Sinner’s match now.

Meanwhile, one of the X users had switched on the stream to watch the match between Sinner and Shelton. However, with the stream changing midway, the fan was pissed with ESPN, saying, “I want to watch the Shelton and Sinner match, not the Djokovic one. So annoying ESPN.” The fan couldn’t believe that a renowned broadcaster like ESPN had this issue of switching the matches midway. Lastly, one of the Twitter users also joined the numerous fans in slamming ESPN’s broadcast. “ESPN chooses to broadcast Djokovic’s damn match, ugh, I’m so pissed, I want to see Sinner and Shelton,” the fan said, as he missed watching Sinner and Shelton play.

While Sinner has defeated Shelton to reach the last four, Djokovic is currently tied at one-set-all against Flavio Cobolli. The winner of the match will face Sinner, which promises to be an enthralling contest. Who do you think will win this year’s Wimbledon Championships? Let us know your views in the comments below.

