American Dream Wavers as Ben Shelton Confronts the Cold Truth at French Open- “Have Us Beat”

“I would say the biggest difference coming into this clay-court season was, in the past I kind of dreaded it a little bit. I wasn’t ever too excited to play,” echoed the honest voice of Tommy Paul, a sentiment that once mirrored the general American reluctance toward the red dirt. That hesitation? It’s been written in history. No American man has hoisted the Coupe des Mousquetaires since Andre Agassi in 1999; a 26-year drought. But now, 22-year-old Ben Shelton enters the spotlight, championing the new American blood at the dirt while acknowledging the looming Italian storm that threatens to rain on their Roland Garros renaissance.

This year, 8 American men advanced to the 2nd round at Roland Garros, the highest count since 2020. The last time more than eight achieved that feat was back in 1996, when nine US players reached that stage. Among this year’s contenders were seeded stars like 12th seed Tommy Paul, 13th seed Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Sebastian Korda, along with qualifier Ethan Quinn, wild card Emilio Nava, Reilly Opelka, and Jenson Brooksby.

While early exits from players like Nava, Brooksby, and Opelka thinned the field, Korda’s recent 3rd-round defeat at the hands of fellow American Tiafoe added another twist. And, with Ben Shelton making it to the fourth round, alongside Tiafoe and Paul, three American men have reached the stage of the competition this year—the first time this has happened since 1995. There’s a chance for a fourth American to join them, too, if Ethan Quinn manages to go past Tallon Griekspoor. Yet, the American dream flickers, as it confronts a cold, unforgiving Italian test at the French Open.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after his win against Italian Matteo Gigante, Ben Shelton acknowledged the long-standing challenges Americans have faced on clay. “I think that all the Americans are really excited, and we always know that this is a tournament that historically we don’t do well on a surface we historically struggle on,” he said. “And it would mean a lot, you know, for how much respect you would gain for doing well here.”

Shelton’s later reflects the larger sentiment shared by many American players when it comes to Roland Garros. Yet, this year feels different, not just in results, but in energy. “I was talking to Frances about this a couple of days ago, but with TNT coming on, we feel like a huge American presence in this tournament now. We feel like people back home we’re getting more messages, more people see it, more people care,” Ben echoed.

Following that, he shared his broader thoughts on where American tennis stands today as per the clay standard, while also highlighting the Italian competition that looms large in Paris. “I think that we’re one of the countries who’s doing it right right now and really breaking through. You know the Italians definitely have us beat, and I don’t know what other countries, but I think that we’re cementing ourselves up there in the tennis world for sure,” he added.

Well, for starts, Shelton’s observation holds weight. While he’s already faced two Italians, including a grueling five-setter in the opening round, and managed to win the most recent clash, the challenge is far from over. Italy currently boasts seven men in the ATP Top 50, just one fewer than the US despite having a population nearly five times smaller. In addition, there is an Italian at the top of the ranks, Jannik Sinner, who, despite not playing for three months, still holds the top rank and even surged to the final of the Italian Open after coming back.

And while Shelton moves into the second week of the French Open, he’s both aware of the uphill battle and is buoyed by his progress.

Ben Shelton shares his views after entering the second week in France

Ben Shelton was a man on a mission and covered in clay at Roland Garros, where he powered past Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante to book a spot in the 4th round for the 1st time. The 22-year-old American put on a commanding performance, clinching a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win in 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Along the way, Shelton delivered one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the match: a second-set recovery where, despite falling belly-first to the clay, he managed to keep the rally alive and win the point with a backhand at Gigante’s feet.

His victory not only marked a personal milestone but also made him the 4th-youngest American man to reach the 4th round at all four majors. Reflecting on the moment, Ben shared his delight at finally breaking through at Roland Garros. “It was very different having five days off between my first and third rounds,” said Shelton. “I was thinking about going home to the US for a few days to relax, but I stayed here and I’m really looking forward to being in the second week. It’s my first time being in the second week here at the French, the only Slam where I hadn’t been in the second week yet. I couldn’t be more happy with doing that today.”

Now, Shelton faces his toughest test yet as he prepares to take on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. With a Spanish wall ahead, can the American ace storm into the last 16?