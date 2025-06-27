American Ex-Pro Reveals Blunt Wimbledon Reality- “Walking Backwards in Time”

Wimbledon is not just a 148-year-old tennis tournament, but it’s a tournament that is known for its strong traditions and unique atmosphere. Everything in this historic tennis tournament has the word ‘ritual’ attached to it as if there is some precise and proper way of doing things. The color white, worn by players at Wimbledon, is a tradition that dates to the early days of the sport, from the late Victorian Era in the 1870s to today. This tournament has witnessed several historic moments throughout this span. It has seen Arthur Ashe become the first Black woman to win Wimbledon in 1975, Roger Federer securing a record-breaking eight singles titles, and also witnessed the dominance of tennis greats like Martina Navratilova. What, according to American legend, Andy Roddick, separates Wimbledon from other tournaments?

Although Andy Roddick has never managed to win this iconic title in his career, he did reach the finals at Wimbledon thrice (2004,2005,2009). Surprisingly, his dreams were shattered on each of these three occasions at the hands of the ‘Swiss Maestro’ Roger Federer. Different players have different experiences in this tournament. For example, Steffi Graf once said, “Grass is a surface I have always loved; Wimbledon is a tournament I have always loved.” Even the seven-time champion, Serena Williams, said that it’s a “very special feeling” to play at his iconic venue. But how was the experience for someone like Andy Roddick, who has been a part of several big matches in this tournament?

In a recent episode of the ‘Served’ podcast, Andy Roddick shared his honest take on everything related to Wimbledon. He said, “They’ve (Wimbledon) fully secured this tradition and all the special things about tradition, but also they’re not stuck in the mud. The new buildings are pretty contemporary looking, but they’re green and they’ve Iv,y and it’s like this mix of new and building this prestigious Championships for the next hundred years, not for the past 100 but also marrying the history with the path forward.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He further went on to add, “No notes, and that sounds like it might be an easier thing to do, Impossible with venues like Wimbledon, and they get it perfect. It’s just a perfect chef’s kiss. They rarely make bad decisions. You go and cut off shorts and T-shirts and rip 17 beers. There’s a place for you at Wimbledon. Don’t ever think there’s not…You go to Center Court, and everything about Center Court is this protected experience where you feel like you’re walking backwards in time…in all the best ways, and silence is deafening. Their ultimate sign of respect where you’ve gotten the attention is that hushed silence as something it’s so cool. It’s the best. I love it. I can’t talk about it in a rational way.“

AD

Roddick may not have won any titles over there, but Wimbledon seems to have already won the heart of this tennis star. What do other tennis players have to say about all these things at Wimbledon? Last year, while talking about Wimbledon traditions, another American tennis player, Christopher Eubanks, said, “I think the traditions are what make Wimbledon so special. It’s why a lot of people look at it as the biggest tournament in the world… I love the tradition here. It is why I think a lot of players hold it in such a high regard..“

Just like Eubanks, even Polish star Hubert Hurkacz also revealed his favorite thing about Wimbledon tradition. “I think the white clothing. Everything looks so clean out there. The flowers around the courts, the whole setup. The players’ area has beautiful views over the courts. The seeded locker rooms, by far the best locker rooms on Tour. The whole atmosphere out there.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From cherishing these traditions with on-ground experiences to living the moment to the fullest after winning the title. Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejčíková got the chance last year to witness this moment with their title triumphs. But who are the favorites this season?

Andy Roddick picks his favorites for 2025 Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz has been in red-hot form this season. The 22-year-old Spaniard has already clinched five titles this season, and now, after securing the title at Roland Garros, he is looking forward to defending his title for the third consecutive time at Wimbledon. He has an overall record of 29-3 on grass and recently won the HSBC Championships after defeating Jiri Lehecka in the final. Can he defend his title yet again?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think Carlos is the big favorite at Wimbledon. I would not bet against him, despite the fact that anything can happen. Jannik will rise again, as he still plays as well as ever. He is world no. 1 and the best player for a while, especially on hard. We should not get carried away by the recent results. However, Carlos was the Wimbledon favorite before winning Queen’s, and he remains that after the newest title. I do not think anyone can object to that,” said Andy Roddick.

Who is his pick for the women’s title, though? Well, despite losing two Grand Slam finals in 2025, Andy Roddick believes Aryna Sabalenka is a “clear-cut favorite” at Wimbledon. But interestingly, he recently also named a few dark horses in this tournament. Who are those dark horses at the 2025 Wimbledon? On the men’s side, he has picked Brandon Nakashima as the one to watch out for, but on the women’s side, his pick is Amanda Anisimova. Speaking about the WTA star who has already reached a final on grass this season (HSBC Championships), he said, “She can play on this stuff, and if she gets hot, she can beat anyone in the world.” Who is your pick at Wimbledon, though?