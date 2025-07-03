American Hope Tommy Paul Struggling as Injury Concerns Hit Hard at Wimbledon

Tommy Paul had previously struggled a bit with an abdominal injury during the French Open. However, despite all the concerns surrounding his fitness levels, he still managed to reach the QF. But he was ruled out of the Queen’s Club Championships. Although Paul made a return in Eastbourne, he was knocked out in the R16 by Dan Evans. With a few upsets already on the women’s side and Frances Tiafoe making an exit from Wimbledon, Paul, along with Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, remains the brightest hope for the Americans. But wait a minute!

Just before starting his campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon, Tommy Paul shared his thoughts about how excited her was to take part at this historic event. “Now we’re here at Wimbledon, and there is no better place in the world to be. So, I am excited to get started.” Having said that he also added, “I want to win. I don’t like losing in any situation. I am a competitive guy. I want to win, and I am not coming into the tournament like, ‘I’m going to play Wimbledon, if I lose it’s okay.’ I am going to give it my best, and I feel like I have prepared as well as I can in this situation.” Although he got off to a stellar start to his campaign at SW19 with 6-4,6-4,6-2, Paul was seen struggling a bit in his next match.

He had to take a medical timeout and as things look like, it seems he has pulled something while trying to hit a smash. Having won the first set by 6-1, the score was then at 4-4 (30-15) in the second set against Austria’s Sebastian Ofner.