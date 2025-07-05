American Hopes Halt as Rain Wrecks Havoc Yet Again at Wimbledon

This year, American hopes at Wimbledon have really taken a hit, especially with the rain causing chaos on the outer courts once again. In Southern England, the usual drizzle has caused quite a few interruptions—matches on Court 12 and other open areas were paused for more than an hour because of the rain, while Centre Court and No. 1 Court, with their roofs closed, kept going strong.

The weather issues have really hit the lower-seeded players hard, especially a lot of the American ones, as their matches on the open courts kept getting interrupted. Even though a record 35 Americans made it into the singles draws — with 19 women and 16 men — not many have made it past the early rounds. So, Taylor Fritz had a tough time but managed to pull off a five-set win, while Coco Gauff unfortunately got knocked out in the first round. Jessica Pegula also went out early, adding to the tough situation for U.S. players.

The ongoing rain delays have really thrown a wrench in things, breaking the momentum and messing with preparations, particularly for those matches that didn’t have the benefit of the protected roofs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a similar vein, Brandon Nakashima’s match with Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego also fell prey to the unpredictable weather. In the middle of their match on one of the outer courts, the game had to be paused because rain started pouring down, interrupting their flow and sending the players off the court.

AD

On X, edgeAI shared an update, stating, “Rain is back at Wimbledon. Play has stopped again on some of the outer courts. Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Ofner. Brandon Nakashima vs Lorenzo Sonego. Clara Tauson vs Elena Rybakina. Belinda Bencic vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Also doubles matches.”

This is a developing report…