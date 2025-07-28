American Pro Left Shocked as Racket Shatters in Bizarre Mid-Match Moment at ATP Toronto

Reilly Opelka’s serve has always been a weapon of destruction, and after a long break due to injury, it’s back with full force. According to Infosys ATP Stats, the towering American has averaged 17.9 aces per match in his career, just a touch below John Isner’s all-time mark of 18.7. The wrist is healed, the game is clicking, and Opelka is ready to hit big again. but as he was ready, his racket was not.

His return to Canada marked a milestone. This was his first visit to the country since a runner-up finish in Toronto back in 2021. But his comeback wasn’t without a hiccup. In his opening match on Sunday, the American got the better of Austria’s Sebastian Ofner 7-6, 7-5 at the National Tennis Centre in Toronto. The 6’11 tall tennis player served big, stayed clutch under pressure, and took care of business in a one-hour-and-55-minute battle.

Both players served well in the opening set, barely giving up any break chances. With the temperature hovering around 32 degrees Celsius, rallies stayed short and return winners were rare. The set eventually moved to a tiebreak, where Opelka stuck to his bread and butter. He fired down more unreturnable serves while Ofner tried to counter from the baseline. A couple of errors from the Austrian made the difference as Opelka clinched it 8-6.

Momentum briefly shifted in the second set when Ofner stepped up his return game. At 4-3, he had two break points to tilt the match. But Opelka shut the door, saving both and holding firm in the heat.

The stats told the story. The World No.74 recorded 19 aces, won 90 percent of his first serve points, and was never broken. His average first serve speed? A jaw-dropping 217 km/h. His serve was so brutal that it literally broke his racket. Yes, that happened. Opelka had to switch rackets mid-match after serving up a storm.

Next up, he faces 16th seed Tomáš Macháč in the second round. Macháč is the second-highest-ranked Czech player in the draw, and this one promises to be another tight contest if Opelka continues serving like this.

But there’s more on Opelka’s plate than singles. He is also preparing for a new adventure at the 2025 US Open.

Reilly Opelka to partner up with WTA legend for US Open mixed doubles

Excitement is building around the reimagined mixed doubles tournament at Flushing Meadows. The two-day event will feature 16 teams and a jaw-dropping $1 million prize for the champions. So far, 25 pairs have entered, hoping to land one of the 16 spots.

One of those expected pairs could be Reilly Opelka and 45-year-old Venus Williams. After a four-matches-in-four-days return in Washington, Williams showed she’s not just back for a cameo. The crowd gave her a loud welcome, and she picked up one win in both singles and doubles. The 7-time Grand Slam champion confirmed for the Cincinnati Open next. And if the USTA grants her a wildcard, the US Open could see her compete again, this time possibly in mixed doubles.

That’s where Opelka comes in. Williams has reportedly asked for an invitation to partner with him in the new format. The two have long been supportive of each other, both in person and online. Their shared love for art has also been well documented. The connection goes back to 2021, when Venus was spotted in Opelka’s player box. At the time, dating rumors swirled, but Williams made it clear those were just rumors.

For now, Opelka will stay focused on singles as the Canada Open rolls on. He has found rhythm again and is serving like the best version of himself. The racket may have cracked, but Opelka’s game sure hasn’t. Could this summer bring a smahsing chapter for him?