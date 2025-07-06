American Stalwart Billie Jean King Has Only One Wish for Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon always brings the stars together, be it on the court or amongst the bleachers. From movie stars and legendary actors to iconic sportspeopleand other luminaries, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club court sees celebrities dazzle the stands for the 2 weeks that Wimbledon takes center stage during the calendar year. And like the previous years, there are some familiar faces. Amongst the spectators we have the great Billie Jean King, the queen of Wimbledon. And on the court, there’s Novak Djokovic, up to his usual clinical display, marching on with ruthless precision.

It’s been almost 22 months since the Serbian lifted his 24th Grand Slam title. The historic 2023 US Open title was won in grand fashion. But then, a wait would start, which only meant one thing. The new generation has arrived—Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, to be exact. The young bloods have dominated the majors in 2024 and 2025, looking like they are worthy heirs to continue the legacy of the Big Three (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic). But hey, Novak Djokovic is not done yet. At least that’s what Billie Jean King is hoping for. So, what’s the 6-time Champion saying?

Well, a reporter managed to have a little chat with the American tennis icon, which was shared by Bastien Fachan on his X handle on July 5. The chat in the clip centered around the Men’s singles Championship and who may clinch it this time. So, what’s Billie Jean King saying? Obviously, she mentioned the names of those who have won the last 6 Grand Slams. “I also think you have to go with Alcaraz and Sinner. I mean, they’re the best right now.”

No arguments there. And the legend herself is putting her stamp of validation on the new generation. Continuing her point, she added, “I’ve been through five or six generations. So I know. And now, the big three guys, except for Djokovic.” Her bet is on the usual 3 suspects, but she does have a preference—the odd one out. “I’d like to see him (Djokovic) win one more slam. That’d be great.”

What makes Djokovic the odd man? Not the quality, obviously. It’s that the 38-year-old is still going as strong as anybody on the circuit. The Serb just registered his 100th win at Wimbledon, sweeping past his countryman, Miomir Kecmanović, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 in the 3rd round. He clearly looks ready to take back the crown, which Carlos Alcaraz has held for the last 2 years. So, the reporter agreed that Novak Djokovic is a good bet. But Billie Jean King is being pragmatic about it. “I don’t know if it’s a good bet or not, but I just would wish it for him. So he has the most slams.”

Oh yes, the man who is known for claiming records for himself is chasing the ultimate milestone. With 25 Grand Slams, Djokovic can become the person with the most singles Grand Slams in the history of tennis. Right now, he is tied with Margaret Court, who incidentally is from the same era as Billie Jean King. Her record has stood for the last 52 years, with Alcaraz and Sinner denying Djokovic the historic milestone in the last 6 Majors.

But the 7-time Wimbledon champion has looked the sharpest in a while.

Novak Djokovic’s tryst with history in the 2025 Wimbledon

A win on July 13, 2025, would mean the 8th Wimbledon title for the Serb. And that equals the record for most Championships won by any player in history. To be sharing the Wimbledon record with the iconic Roger Federer, that in itself is peak tennis heritage. Djokovic has already managed to become the 2nd man after the Swiss genius to record 100 wins. The 8th Wimbledon would be an accomplishment like none other.

via Imago Tennis: Wimbledon Jul 3, 2022 London, United Kingdom On the inaugural middle Sunday for play, Wimbledon celebrates 100 years since their move to Church Road and the centenary of Centre Court. Past champions were on court for this special ceremony on day seven at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Show here: Billie Jean King and Novak Djokovic SRB. London All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club ENTER STATE United Kingdom, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSusanxMullanex 18630219

But there is more at stake. One more major would make Djokovic the oldest man in the open era to win a Singles Grand Slam. Currently, that record is held by Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at the age of 37 years, 2 months, and 1 day.

You can understand why the 2025 Wimbledon holds so much significance. Although he will have opportunities later. Because it seems the 38-year-old has no plans to slow down in the foreseeable future. The way this athlete has taken care of his fitness and his physique, all the while continuously learning and evolving his game, Novak Djokovic is the man who deserves to be studied as a blueprint for how to be a winner in life.