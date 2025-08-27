American Tennis Icon’s Novak Djokovic Claim Declared ‘Worst Take’ by US Open Fans

It looks like the recency bias in tennis is taking over big time. Recently, John McEnroe admitted that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner could beat Rafael Nadal in his prime. While it was a surprising comparison to make, the American legend was impressed by the duo’s recent displays and thus felt so. Additionally, he even admitted that Alcaraz could match the Big 3 of Federer, Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. However, McEnroe wasn’t the only one to make such a bias based on recent events. Even James Blake surprised the tennis world with a wild comparison.

Djokovic began his US Open campaign with a bang, defeating the local star Learner Tien in straight sets. The Serb looked like a well-oiled engine as he put on an amazing show during his opening round clash. Subsequently, it led to Blake making a surprising comparison on Djokovic, which was highly criticized by the fans.

During an interview, Blake revealed that Djokovic of 2025 could beat Djokovic of 2015 after watching the Serb play at the ongoing US Open. Well, it was another case of recency bias, as Djokovic had won three major trophies and six Masters 1000 titles. The Serb was literally winning every match he played in 2015, suffering only a handful of losses. Despite this, Blake felt that Djokovic of today was better, which the fans couldn’t agree.

Fans slam James Blake for Novak Djokovic comparisons

After Blake made the comparison between Djokovic of today and ten years back, fans found it tough to digest. The Serb had struggled for a major part of this season and the 2015 season was a stark contrast to the 2025 season, where Djokovic has won just one title. Thus, a fan said, “Easily the worst take we’ve ever seen; it still would’ve been bad if he said it for 2023 Novak but I would’ve understood it atleast.” The fan felt that the 2015 season was one of the best ones of his career and couldn’t be compared to the current season, where he is struggling and past his best.

Further, another fan pointed out Djokovic’s massive dip in form since he won the gold medal at the Paris Olympic games. “Lol you can literally see how much Novak’s movement and speed have regressed since the Olympics even, he’d lose in straight sets,” the fan wrote, as he felt that the Serb was clearly past his peak. Meanwhile, another fan had a suggestion for Blake if he wanted to have such a comparison. Remembering the year when Djokovic first played at Grand Slams, a fan said, “Maybe 2005 Djokovic, but def not 2015…” Indeed, it could have been a like-for-like comparison going by the displays that Djokovic has had on the court.

On the other hand, one of the fans pointed out that Djokovic was in his prime during that period. Recalling the year 2011 when Djokovic won all the majors except the French Open, a fan wrote, “2011 was highest peak of tennis displayed ever from anyone in Novak. Around same time for football and maybe some other sports too.” The fan was bemused to see Blake making such an illogical comparison. Lastly, one fan got angry and had enough of Blake’s shocking comparisons. “He says dumb stuff all the time,” the fan wrote, as he was clearly not happy with this comparison.

Nonetheless, Djokovic would look to keep his focus away from such ugly comparisons. Can he go on to win the US Open title and prove Blake correct somewhat? Let us know your views in the comments below.