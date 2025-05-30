Americans Fall Short as John McEnroe and Chris Evert Back 23YO Outsider at French Open

“It’s definitely a big moment for me, getting inside the top 10 and to win my first Masters title just adds to my inner belief and confidence,” Jack Draper declared after his triumph at Indian Wells. Since then, the Brit has been on a tear across clay courts: charging into the Madrid Open final and reaching the Italian Open QF. And now, his impressive Roland-Garros run has not only reignited fan buzz but also drawn admiration from legends. After Chris Evert’s glowing praise, fellow American icon John McEnroe echoed similar sentiments.

Jack Draper has made a strong statement at Roland-Garros, reaching the 3rd round of the clay-court Slam for the 1st time in his career with a gritty 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over Gael Monfils on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The rising Brit opened his campaign with a confident victory over Mattia Bellucci and now boasts an impressive 11-3 record on clay this season. His evolving game has not gone unnoticed, though.

Speaking to TNT before his 1st round match, Evert expressed her surprise and admiration for Draper’s growth on the surface. “I’m surprised that he’s playing this well on the clay,” she said. “He hasn’t been known to be a clay-court player; he hasn’t been known to be consistent like an adult. He seems to have a more professional approach to the game. He seems to be more disciplined. He’s awfully fit. He looks fitter than I’ve seen before. That is really translating into his tennis as far as his movement and his agility and even his power.” And following his latest win, even American icon John McEnroe echoed Evert’s praise.

Speaking on the TNT broadcast after Jack Draper’s electrifying win over the veteran Frenchman, American legend John McEnroe praised the Briton’s poise and performance. McEnroe emphasized the emotional impact Draper had on the crowd with his performance, saying, “I tell you one thing, he won a lot of fans tonight with the way he played and the way he acted and the way he handled the whole situation. It’s one of those matches that you’re proud to be a tennis player.”

via Reuters Tennis – Queen’s Club Championships – The Queen’s Club, London, Britain – June 18, 2024 Britain’s Jack Draper in action during his round of 32 match against Argentina’s Mariano Navone Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The seven-time GS champion went further, commenting on Draper’s potential. “You look back at these two guys digging that deep, you’re looking at a guy 38 years old that is still moving unbelievably well, and you see Jack Draper maturing, playing better and better on the spot. I mean, I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t win multiple majors. It is incredible how much he’s improving and how great a player he’s become,” he said.

Draper’s standout clay season in 2025 has made him a key figure to watch, especially when compared to top American ATP players. He holds a strong 11-3 record on clay, with deep runs at the Madrid Open (final) and the Italian Open (QF). In contrast, Tommy Paul sits at 10-3 with a Rome SF, while Taylor Fritz has struggled at 3-4 and exited Roland-Garros in the 1st round.

Frances Tiafoe holds a 9-6 clay record and moved into the third round, while Ben Shelton, at 7-4, advanced to round three after his opponent retired. Yet none have matched Draper’s consistency or command on the surface, making his form all the more eye-catching.

Looking ahead, McEnroe expressed anticipation for Draper’s next challenge against Brazilian star João Fonseca. “He’s absolutely going to bring the flare, he’s also going to bring a lot of fans with him so it’ll be interesting to see where they put that match,” added McEnroe. “It might be a little bit annoying for Jack to have the crowd against him again but I think that’s what’s going to happen, especially if it’s on a rather small court, so he’s going to have to rebound quickly.”

McEnroe even forecasted a rivalry in the making. “You’re going to see a lot of those two in the next 10 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper, riding high after his Indian Wells title, showed humility and maturity in reflecting on his progress this season.

Jack Draper shares his thoughts after reaching the third round at RG

Jack Draper battled through a fired-up French crowd yesterday and the flair of Gael Monfils to seal a dramatic 4-set victory and avoid a 5-set thriller. Monfils had chances to extend the match, but could not serve out at 5-3 or take two set points at 5-4, and Draper’s composure proved key.

The Brit had taken the opening set with ease before a spirited Monfils, feeding off the crowd’s energy, struck back in the 2nd. Though Draper’s 3rd set was patchy, he sealed it with a neat drop volley. In the 4th, Monfils pulled ahead again, aided by a bizarre double-bounce net cord, but Draper sensed fatigue in the veteran and stormed back by reeling off four straight games to close the match.

“My brain was fried out there,” added Draper after the match. “I’m not sure if I am going to go to sleep because my brain is just all over the place with what he was doing out here. There were times where I was very frustrated but I reminded myself that this is why I put in the hard work to play on courts like this. It is something I enjoyed while I was playing – even though it didn’t look like it.”

The win puts Draper in the 3rd round of Roland-Garros for the 1st time, joining Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley, marking the first time since 1968 that three British men have reached this stage of the French Open.

Next, Draper faces Brazil’s João Fonseca, holding a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head. Can he ease past the Brazilian?